Deaths published Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020
Deaths published Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020

TULSA

Binger, Rosie Lee, 90, homemaker, died Tuesday, Oct. 20. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn.

Cook, Eunice May, 77, quality control technician, died Thursday, Oct. 22, Visitation 3-6 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Foster, Susan E., 72, retired receptionist for L3, died Friday, Oct. 23. Visitation 1 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.

Foutch, Victor, 89, accountant, died Saturday, Oct. 17. Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Henderson, Herman Warren, Jr., 77, retired draftsman and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday Oct. 21. No services planned. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.

Kite, Jody, 66, analyst for MPSI Systems, died Friday, Oct. 16. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, The Harvest Church on 8th. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

McCosar, James Jr., 78, painting contractor, died Thursday, Oct. 22. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday and celebration of life 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. 

Mote, Helen, 92, administrative assistant, died Wednesday, Oct. 21. Services pending. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.

Petty, George H., 87, Air Force veteran, died Friday, Oct. 23. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Petty, Nancy Jane, 83, died Friday, Oct. 16. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Rennick, Mamie “Rachel,” 92, Tulsa Public Schools and ARA Services worker, died Thursday, Oct. 22. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Lawnwood Free Will Baptist Church. Moore’s Memory Chapel.

Rodriguez, Alexis, 14, student, died Wednesday, Oct. 21. Visitation 6-10 p.m. and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Moore's Southlawn.

Westervelt, John C., 92, aerospace engineer and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Beggs

Ivie, Wanda, 79, home health certified nursing assistant, died Thursday, Oct. 22. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Bixby

Hummingbird, Clyde, 95 , retired water truck engineer and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 15. No services are planned. Leonard-Marker Funeral Home. 

Willis, Sally Ann, 88, American Airlines representative, died Friday, Oct. 23. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday, Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Cemetery.

Broken Arrow

Jeff, Stevens, 58, parts manager for Land Rover, died Sunday, Oct. 18. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.

O’Daniel, Margaret B., 65, Broken Arrow Public School teacher, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa. 

Sparks, Marie, 81, waitress, died Friday, Oct. 23. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday October 27, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Florence Street Baptist Church.

Stith, Joe, 85, pastor, died Friday, Oct. 23 Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service noon Thursday,  The Assembly.

Trombley, Gladys, 91, vice president of ministry, died Wednesday, Oct. 21. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Floral Haven.

Wolf, Jennifer Rachelle, 57, office administrator, died Wednesday, Oct. 21. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Life Church, Bixby. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Claremore

McClure, Linda, 73, bookkeeper, died Sunday, Oct. 18. Schaudt's, Tulsa. 

Collinsville

Viddaurri, Pearl Rose, 88, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa. 

Coweta

Chrisman, Dorothy Mary, 92, died Tuesday, Oct. 20. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home Broken Arrow. 

Glenpool

Vail, John Thomas, 75, commercial insulator and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 22. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church. 

Mounds

Johnson, Tracy, 59, veterinarian technician, died Tuesday, Oct. 20. Private family services. Schaudt's, Glenpool.

Owasso

Parkhurst, Timothy C., 70, retired property manager for Parkhurst Companies, died Wednesday, Oct. 21. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service. 

Sand Springs

Davis, Phillis, 84, child care worker, died Thursday, Oct. 22. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

