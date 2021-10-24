 Skip to main content
Deaths published Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021
Deaths published Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021

TULSA

Core, Nancy, 87, registered nurse, died Sunday, Oct. 10. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Stanleys.

Dorado, Sr. Marie Jacinta, 92, Monte Cassino School principal, died Friday, Oct. 22. Prayer services 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday both at Marian Chapel. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Engel, Logan S., 23, Air Force senior airman, died Thursday, Oct. 17. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood.

George, Shirley Ann (King), 88, home interior decorator, died Friday, Oct. 15. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Haynes, Hoyt K., 98, aeronautical engineer and Army Air Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 19. Services pending. Stanleys.

Holland, Norma Jean, 85, bookkeeper, died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Celebration of life 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Sandusky Avenue Christian Church. Ninde | Mosaic Memorial 

Lawley, Janice A., 84, insurance secretary, died Saturday, Oct. 23. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Letterman, Rheta P., 87, died Saturday, Oct. 16. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Wofford Cemetery, Catoosa. Serenity.

McNabb, Jr., Volney A. (Vee), 76 CNC machinist and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 1. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, Community of Christ Church, Sperry. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Tipsword, Bettye, 94, homemaker, died Wednesday, October 20. Private family service. Moore's Southlawn.

Vogel, Betty Jo, 85, homemaker, died Friday, Aug. 13. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.

Walker, Betty Lee, 98, homemaker, died Tuesday, Oct. 19. Private graveside service. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bartlesville

Adams, Charles, 95, mechanical engineer and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 19. Visitation 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Davis Family Funeral Home-Walker Brown Chapel. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow.

Broken Arrow

Cooley, Shelia, 72, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 22. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private graveside service. 

Isbell, Jesse, 81, salesman and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 17. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Wickersham, John, 77, retired Tulsa County Health Department inspector, died Thursday, Oct. 21. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Rose Hill Funeral Home. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Rose Hill Cemetery.

Wood, John, 90. CPA for Amarex Oil & Gas Co. and veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 20. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12, Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Cleveland, Oklahoma

Clemens, Don, 84, retired T.H. Russell worker, died Wednesday, Oct. 20. Service 10:30 a.m. Monday, First Assembly of God Church. Chapman-Black.

Inola

Henin, Pearlene, 81, died Monday, Oct. 18. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.

Mounds

Longacre, Charles W., 93, horse trainer and WWII Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 19. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Wednesday, Happy Acres Cowboy Church. Ninde Brookside, Tulsa. 

Okmulgee

Raefield, Michael, 76, accountant, died Monday, Oct. 18. Schaudt's, Okmulgee.

Owasso

Crow, Jimmie Ray, 68, surgeon for Colorado Springs Memorial Hospital, died Sunday, Oct. 17. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service. Service 1 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church of Owasso.

Sand Springs

Bateman, Shirely, 86, died Thursday, Oct. 21. Service 2 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church, Cleveland, Okla. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla. 

Mills, Kelly, 52, paralegal, died Monday, Oct. 18. Memorial service 10 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church. Dillon.

Sapulpa

Hanner, Robert Glen “Bob,” 84, steel estimator and Air National Guard veteran, died Wednesday, October 20. Services pending. RiverCrest, Bixby.

Poole, Jessica Lynn, 51, nurse, died Sunday, Oct. 17. No services planned. Schaudt's, Glenpool.

Sperry

Brown, Melvin Eugene, 86, retired Time Mark production manager and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 22. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Johnson Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.

Death notices policy

