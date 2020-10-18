Deaths published Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020

TULSA
Calhoun, Betty M., 97, preschool teacher, died Friday, Oct. 16. Private family service. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Hutton, Betty A., 91, retired nurse, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Moreland, Glen, 80, banker and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 15. Service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Perez Cespedes, Juan Vinicio, 84, artist, died Thursday, Oct. 15. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Rivers, Richard Mark, 65, accountant, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Schuler, Regis John, 90, Tulsa Tubular Supply Co. owner and Army veteran, died Wednesday, March 18. Graveside service 2 p.m., Friday, Ft. Gibson National Cemetery. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Church of the Resurrection. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
Sanders, Mary Louella, 94, early childhood assistant teacher, died Friday, Oct. 16. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Sargent, Alan E., 68, teacher and author, died Sunday, Oct. 11. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, RiverOaks Presbyterian Church. Schaudt’s.
Sponsler, Hubert, 81, retired Assembly of God and Pentecostal Holiness ordained minister and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 15. Visitation 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Warrick, Lucas Ramsey, 20, Texas Tech University student, died Saturday, Oct. 10. Memorial service 4 p.m. Thursday, Kirk Crossing Church, Jenks. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
McKay, Jr., Charles Parker, 72, retired flooring materials regional manager of sales and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 16. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Evergreen Baptist Church.
Oliver, Lee, 99, retired service station owner, died Wednesday, Oct. 14. Service 11 a.m. Monday, RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center. Bixby Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Leaverton, Ron, 88, electrician and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 15. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Love, Billie Joe “BJ,” 74, carpenter and veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. James United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Ft. Gibson National Cemetery. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Muchow, Marietta, 86, retired Winnebago Corp. worker, died Tuesday, Oct. 6. Private family service. Cremation Society of Oklahoma, Tulsa.
Palmer, Mary Lou “Muz,” 84, accountant, died Thursday, Oct. 8. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Schmidt, Gerald, 80, entomologist, died Thursday, Oct. 15. Services pending. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Thornburg, Neallie Pearl, 80, retired mortgage supervisor for Bank of Oklahoma, died Friday, Oct. 16. Visitation 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Brown Family Funeral Home, Coweta.
Claremore
Hailey, Walter, 90, computer engineer for IBM, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, Visitation 3-6 p.m. Sunday, MMS Payne Funeral Home. Private family services.
Miller, John “Jack,” 82, retired American Airlines worker, died Wednesday, Oct. 14. Private family service. MMS-Payne Funeral Home.
Henryetta
Hunter, Gerald, 73, machinist, died Tuesday,Oct.13. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Morris Cemetery, Morris.
Okmulgee
Wharton, Gayle, 76, newspaper carrier, died Thursday, Oct. 15. No services planned. Schaudt’s Okmulgee Funeral Service.
Tanner, Peggy Lee, 92, executive secretary, died Wednesday, Oct. 14. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service. Graveside service 12:30 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Owasso
Day, Janey Kathleen, 59, registered nurse, died Sunday, Oct. 11. Service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Mowery Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Hash, Lawrence Allen, 64, mechanical engineer, died Saturday, Oct. 10. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
