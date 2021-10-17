 Skip to main content
Deaths published Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021
Deaths published Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021

TULSA

Coussens, Conrad Curtiss, 86, retired grocery store owner and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 15. Visitation 10:30 a.m.-noon and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Church 3434. Schaudt’s.

Edmisten, Derek H., 32, remodeling contractor and Army veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Harper, Steven, 66, plumbing superintendent, died Thursday, Oct. 7. Reception 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Hickman, Betty J., 85, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 14. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Ninde Brookside Chapel.

Iverson, Steven K., 84, insurance agent, died Thursday, Oct. 14. Services pending. Hargrove-Marker, Jenks.

Rine, Brandon, 33, general laborer. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Southard, Kenneth, 89, retired Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 12. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Thursday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Trimble, Thomas D., 75, educator, died Friday, Oct. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Woolf, Blake A., 69, flight instructor, died Friday, Oct., 15. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Jackson, Ben, 96, plant breeder and World War II Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 23. Service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center. Rivercrest Cremation.

Broken Arrow

Barron, Marilyn, 82, retired construction project manager for Natkin Construction, died Monday, Oct. 11. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Witter Cemetery, Witter, Arkansas. Hayhurst.

Bates, Virginia Louise, 82, Citgo Petroleum accountant, died Monday, Oct. 11. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday and service 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, both at Riverview Baptist Church, Bixby. Mowery, Owasso.

Brewer, Robert Dale, 72, tool and supply crib attendant for Whirlpool and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 13. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Smith National Cemetery, Fort Smith, Arkansas. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Duncan, Bill, 67, retired parts manager, died Monday, Oct. 11. No services planned. Hayhurst.

Hensley, Larry, 63, retired UPS driver, died Friday, Oct. 15. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Netherland, Keith, 34, real estate agent and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 12. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven.

Nofsinger, Barbara, 84, retired banking officer, died Sunday, Oct. 10. Private family service. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Reese II, TJ, 71, executive accountant and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 14. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church. Graveside service, follow at Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Sells, Wayne, 81, vocational education teacher for Welding, died Wednesday, Oct. 13. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Catoosa

Clinton, Connie Sue, 66, homemaker, died Sunday, Oct. 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Brown Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Collinsville

Brown, Ronald Dale, 85, retired McDonnell Douglas electrician, died Friday, Oct. 8. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home.

Edmond

Stevens, Dennis, 67, print broker, died Tuesday, Oct. 5. Celebration of life 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Bright Morning Farms, Sand Springs, Matthews Funeral Home.

Hominy

Rogers, George, 89, science horticulture teacher at Prue High School and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct 14. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Monday, Powell Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wynona Assembly of God Church.

Kiefer

Crabtree, Colin Ryan, 22, shipping and receiving manager, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday Faith Church, Glenpool.

Muskogee

Hale, Sylvie, 91, homemaker, died, Thursday, Oct. 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Legacy Chapel, Woodland Memorial Park. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Tuesday, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs, Dillon Funeral Service.

Okmulgee

Bales, Jr., John Harvey, 61. US Navy veteran and truck driver. Died Friday, October 15. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa

Owasso

Hagen, Sylvia, 74, medical assistant and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 24. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Sand Spri

ngs

Daniel, Jack F., 86, retired Champion Box Company scheduler and Army veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 3. Memorial service noon Thurs- day, Garden Heights Free Will Baptist Church. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Sperry

Sam, Jeffrey Dale “Bull,” 38, welder, died Tuesday, Oct. 12. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Johnson Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

