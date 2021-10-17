Deaths published Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021

TULSA
Coussens, Conrad Curtiss, 86, retired grocery store owner and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 15. Visitation 10:30 a.m.-noon and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Church 3434. Schaudt’s.
Edmisten, Derek H., 32, remodeling contractor and Army veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Memorial service 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Harper, Steven, 66, plumbing superintendent, died Thursday, Oct. 7. Reception 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Hickman, Betty J., 85, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 14. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Ninde Brookside Chapel.
Iverson, Steven K., 84, insurance agent, died Thursday, Oct. 14. Services pending. Hargrove-Marker, Jenks.
Rine, Brandon, 33, general laborer. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Southard, Kenneth, 89, retired Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 12. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Thursday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Trimble, Thomas D., 75, educator, died Friday, Oct. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Woolf, Blake A., 69, flight instructor, died Friday, Oct., 15. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Jackson, Ben, 96, plant breeder and World War II Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 23. Service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center. Rivercrest Cremation.
Broken Arrow
Barron, Marilyn, 82, retired construction project manager for Natkin Construction, died Monday, Oct. 11. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Witter Cemetery, Witter, Arkansas. Hayhurst.
Bates, Virginia Louise, 82, Citgo Petroleum accountant, died Monday, Oct. 11. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday and service 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, both at Riverview Baptist Church, Bixby. Mowery, Owasso.
Brewer, Robert Dale, 72, tool and supply crib attendant for Whirlpool and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 13. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Smith National Cemetery, Fort Smith, Arkansas. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Duncan, Bill, 67, retired parts manager, died Monday, Oct. 11. No services planned. Hayhurst.
Hensley, Larry, 63, retired UPS driver, died Friday, Oct. 15. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Netherland, Keith, 34, real estate agent and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 12. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven.
Nofsinger, Barbara, 84, retired banking officer, died Sunday, Oct. 10. Private family service. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Reese II, TJ, 71, executive accountant and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 14. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church. Graveside service, follow at Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Sells, Wayne, 81, vocational education teacher for Welding, died Wednesday, Oct. 13. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Catoosa
Clinton, Connie Sue, 66, homemaker, died Sunday, Oct. 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Brown Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Collinsville
Brown, Ronald Dale, 85, retired McDonnell Douglas electrician, died Friday, Oct. 8. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home.
Edmond
Stevens, Dennis, 67, print broker, died Tuesday, Oct. 5. Celebration of life 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Bright Morning Farms, Sand Springs, Matthews Funeral Home.
Hominy
Rogers, George, 89, science horticulture teacher at Prue High School and Army veteran, died Thursday, Oct 14. Visitation noon-5 p.m. Monday, Powell Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wynona Assembly of God Church.
Kiefer
Crabtree, Colin Ryan, 22, shipping and receiving manager, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday Faith Church, Glenpool.
Muskogee
Hale, Sylvie, 91, homemaker, died, Thursday, Oct. 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Legacy Chapel, Woodland Memorial Park. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Tuesday, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs, Dillon Funeral Service.
Okmulgee
Bales, Jr., John Harvey, 61. US Navy veteran and truck driver. Died Friday, October 15. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa
Owasso
Hagen, Sylvia, 74, medical assistant and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 24. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Sand Spri
ngs
Daniel, Jack F., 86, retired Champion Box Company scheduler and Army veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 3. Memorial service noon Thurs- day, Garden Heights Free Will Baptist Church. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sperry
Sam, Jeffrey Dale “Bull,” 38, welder, died Tuesday, Oct. 12. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Johnson Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.