Deaths published Sunday, Oct.11, 2020
Deaths published Sunday, Oct.11, 2020

Tulsa

Asbury III, Samuel Homer, 75, veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 7. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Austin, Alfred William, 78, machinst and Army Veteran, died Friday, Oct. 9. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Carbondale Assembly of God. Interment, Kellyville City Cemetery, Kellyville

Boggs, Thomas Craig, 61, restaurant server, died Saturday, Oct. 3. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Ellis, Randall Spencer, 72, former CIO FMC-Corporation worker, died Thursday, Oct. 8. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Fox, Mark D., 75, senior account manager for Xpedx Paper Co., died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.  Services 10 a.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald’s Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Law, Philip A., 88, retired insurance agent, died Thursday, Oct. 8. Services pending. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home.

Merritt, Pamela, 68, project coordinator, died Thursday, Oct. 8. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Gary Kelley’s Add ’Vantage Funeral Service. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mobley, Donna, 85, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 5. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Shell, Eugene “Coach Gene Shell,” 90, teacher and coach, died Thursday Oct. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Parkview Baptist Church. Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs.

Silver, Ruth O., 94, homemaker, died Wednesday, Oct. 7. Memorial service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Stein, Carolyn, 96, retired Beckman Industries worker, died Wednesday, March 18. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Toschik, John F., 83, retired Badger Meter Company electronics engineer, died Thursday, Oct. 1. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Wednesday, Fellowship Lutheran Church. Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. 

Tripplehorn, Wanda, 76, mortgage loan closer, died Saturday, Oct. 3. No services planned. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

State/area

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Greenwood, Van Ray, 74, transportation salesman, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Wells, Carol, 77, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 8. Visitation 11 a.m.-noon Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. 

Norman

Howard, Thomas '‘Tom,’' 86, died Monday, Oct. 5. Service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Wildwood Community Church. Graveside service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Stroud Cemetery in Stroud. Havenbrook Funeral Home.

Owasso

Clark, Barbara Jean, 62, estimator for State Farm, died Friday, Oct. 9. Services pending. Mowery Funeral Service.

Moon, Patsy Ruth, 85, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 5. Visitation 9 a.m. and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.

Shore, John Raymond, 80, structural mechanic for American Airlines and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Oct.. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

