Deaths published Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021

TULSA
Bachlor, Dorothy, 92, automotive office manager, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Cherno, Wesley, 93, aircraft mechanic for American Airlines, died Friday, Oct. 1. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood.
Crowell, John Hill, 96, pharmaceutical sales representative and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 5. Services pending. Stanleys.
Harper, Steven, 66, commercial plumbing superintendent, died Thursday, Oct. 7. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Hitchcock, Kevin Andrew, 34, machinist for Machine Technology, died Tuesday, Oct. 5. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Lairmore, Jack, 68, electrician, died Saturday, Oct. 2. Celebration of life service pending. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
McCormick, Dorothy D., 92, legal secretary, died Saturday, Oct. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Miller, Cathrine R., 84, registered nurse, died Friday, Oct. 8. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Mowery, Georgia V., 92, transportation specialist for Agrico Chemical, died Sunday, Oct. 3. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood.
Ruse, Kenneth, 72, commercial architect, died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Private family services. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Scholtz, Robert, 83, retired IBM worker, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood.
Snediker, Myrna “JJ”, 81, accountant for Western Mining Co., died Tuesday, Oct. 5. Private graveside service, Memorial Park Cemetery. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Sudduth, Charlotte Champagne, 84, entertainer, died Tuesday, Oct. 5. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Surber, Raymond M., 81, retired U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, died Friday, Oct. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel. Graveside service 2 p.m., Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Newcomb, James L., 79, cargo agent for Trans World Airlines, died Thursday, Oct. 7. No services planned. Davis Family Funeral Home.
Bixby
Dragoun, Bill, 89, retired mechanic for American Airlines and Air Force veteran, formerly of Tulsa, died Monday, Oct. 4. Rosary 8 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Monday, St. Anne Catholic Church.
Fleetwood, Patsy, 73, died Thursday, Oct. 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at RiverCrest Chapel. Bixby-South Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Drake, Jonathan, 46, AT&T telephone lineman, died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Celebration of life 6 p.m. Friday, Haikey Creek Park (Shelter No. 4), and memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Destiny Church. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Ford, Pamela, 79, registered nurse, died Tuesday, Oct. 5. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Johnson, Scott, 58, retired Saint Francis Hospital X-ray technician, died Saturday, Aug. 28. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Enid. Hayhurst.
Kitch, Greg, 70, remodeling contractor, died Thursday, Oct. 7. Services pending. Hayhurst.
Lofstrom, Diana, 65, habitation training specialist, died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
McCready, Ruth, 92, medical secretary, died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Roberts, Byron, 61, bus driver, died Saturday, Oct. 2. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Staires, Jimmy Lee, 82, draftsman and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Collinsville
Bejcek, Larry Duane, 82, Malone Food Products manager and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 5. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Monday, Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Owasso.
Brown, Ronald Dale, 85, retired McDonnell Douglas electrician, died Friday, Oct. 8. Services pending. Collinsville Dolton.
Fastzkie, Darrell G., 62, Army veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 3 Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Ridgelawn Cemetery. Collinsville Dolton.
Coweta
Pack, Joshua Michael, 40, Red Line Distributors sales manager, died Friday, Oct. 1. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Garden of Prophets, Broken Arrow.
Depew
Rodriguez, Alex, 81, retired Marine Corps 1st Sgt., died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Graveside service 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oakdale Cemetery. Hutchins-Maples Matherly, Bristow.
Owasso
Davidson, Jerry, 85, retired Air Force and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 2. Memorial services 10 a.m. Friday, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer, Tulsa.
San Antonio, Texas
Cox, Edward, 88, civil engineer, construction contractor and veteran, died Friday, Sept. 24. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home, Skiatook.
Sand Springs
Guynn, Michael Raymond, 52, died Monday, Oct. 4. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Woodland Memorial Park. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sapulpa
Sipes, Edna P., 85., nurse, died Saturday, Aug. 21. Graveside service 1 p.m. Saturday, Elmwood Cemetery, Wagoner,. Traditions, Kellyville.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.