Deaths published Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021
TULSA

Bachlor, Dorothy, 92, automotive office manager, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Cherno, Wesley, 93, aircraft mechanic for American Airlines, died Friday, Oct. 1. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood.

Crowell, John Hill, 96, pharmaceutical sales representative and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 5. Services pending. Stanleys.

Harper, Steven, 66, commercial plumbing superintendent, died Thursday, Oct. 7. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Hitchcock, Kevin Andrew, 34, machinist for Machine Technology, died Tuesday, Oct. 5. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Lairmore, Jack, 68, electrician, died Saturday, Oct. 2. Celebration of life service pending. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.

McCormick, Dorothy D., 92, legal secretary, died Saturday, Oct. 2. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Miller, Cathrine R., 84, registered nurse, died Friday, Oct. 8. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Mowery, Georgia V., 92, transportation specialist for Agrico Chemical, died Sunday, Oct. 3. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood.

Ruse, Kenneth, 72, commercial architect, died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Private family services. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.

Scholtz, Robert, 83, retired IBM worker, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood.

Snediker, Myrna “JJ”, 81, accountant for Western Mining Co., died Tuesday, Oct. 5. Private graveside service, Memorial Park Cemetery. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow. 

Sudduth, Charlotte Champagne, 84, entertainer, died Tuesday, Oct. 5. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Surber, Raymond M., 81, retired U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, died Friday, Oct. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel. Graveside service 2 p.m., Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bartlesville

Newcomb, James L., 79, cargo agent for Trans World Airlines, died Thursday, Oct. 7. No services planned. Davis Family Funeral Home.

Bixby

Dragoun, Bill, 89, retired mechanic for American Airlines and Air Force veteran, formerly of Tulsa, died Monday, Oct. 4. Rosary 8 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Monday, St. Anne Catholic Church.

Fleetwood, Patsy, 73, died Thursday, Oct. 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at RiverCrest Chapel. Bixby-South Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Drake, Jonathan, 46, AT&T telephone lineman, died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Celebration of life 6 p.m. Friday, Haikey Creek Park (Shelter No. 4), and memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Destiny Church. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Ford, Pamela, 79, registered nurse, died Tuesday, Oct. 5. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa. 

Johnson, Scott, 58, retired Saint Francis Hospital X-ray technician, died Saturday, Aug. 28. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Enid. Hayhurst.

Kitch, Greg, 70, remodeling contractor, died Thursday, Oct. 7. Services pending. Hayhurst.

Lofstrom, Diana, 65, habitation training specialist, died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

McCready, Ruth, 92, medical secretary, died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa. 

Roberts, Byron, 61, bus driver, died Saturday, Oct. 2. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. 

Staires, Jimmy Lee, 82, draftsman and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Services pending. Floral Haven.

Collinsville

Bejcek, Larry Duane, 82, Malone Food Products manager and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 5. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Monday, Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Owasso. 

Brown, Ronald Dale, 85, retired McDonnell Douglas electrician, died Friday, Oct. 8. Services pending. Collinsville Dolton.

Fastzkie, Darrell G., 62, Army veteran, died Sunday, Oct. 3 Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Ridgelawn Cemetery. Collinsville Dolton.

Coweta

Pack, Joshua Michael, 40, Red Line Distributors sales manager, died Friday, Oct. 1. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Garden of Prophets, Broken Arrow. 

Depew

Rodriguez, Alex, 81, retired Marine Corps 1st Sgt., died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Graveside service 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oakdale Cemetery. Hutchins-Maples Matherly, Bristow. 

Owasso

Davidson, Jerry, 85, retired Air Force and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 2. Memorial services 10 a.m. Friday, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer, Tulsa. 

San Antonio, Texas

Cox, Edward, 88, civil engineer, construction contractor and veteran, died Friday, Sept. 24. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Peters-Stumpff Funeral Home, Skiatook. 

Sand Springs

Guynn, Michael Raymond, 52, died Monday, Oct. 4. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Woodland Memorial Park. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Sapulpa

Sipes, Edna P., 85., nurse, died Saturday, Aug. 21. Graveside service 1 p.m. Saturday, Elmwood Cemetery, Wagoner,. Traditions, Kellyville.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

