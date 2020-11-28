Deaths published Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020

TULSA
Aitken, Edwina Z., 88, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 26. Services pending. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.
Bowline, Ray, 96, Bowline Construction owner and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 26. No services planned. Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Drake, Deborah, 49, retail saleswoman, died Friday, Nov. 20. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Ehrenman, Florence Hubbard, 104, teacher and homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Goss Sr., Jerry T., 81, journeyman lineman and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Nov. 23. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Holcomb, Donald E., 83, police officer and Air National Guard veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 24. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Lemley, JoAnn (Stevenson), 81, retired secretary for Tulsa Public Schools died Sunday, Nov. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and Service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Lovellette, Carma F., 92, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 20. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Tulsa Bible Church. Moore's Southlawn.
Peters, Robert R., geologist and Army veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 26. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church.
Rippetoe, Melvin L., 96, antique dealer and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Roberts, Cheryl M., 65, IBM systems engineer, died Wednesday, Nov. 25. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn
Shockey, Robert “Bob” Warren, 76, retired Tulsa Police Department Cpl. and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Nov. 22. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday both at Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Shoemake, Reba Sue, 77, homemaker, died Wednesday, Nov. 25. Private family service. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service.
Smith, Marie, 78, administrative assistant for Tulsa County, died Friday, Nov. 27. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. Graveside service 2 p.m., Memorial Park Cemetery.
Suber, Thomas, 91, dispatcher for Auto Convoy and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 21. Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Churchill III, William, 74, Air Force veteran, died Friday, Nov. 27. No services planned. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Cornell, Marjorie, 93, homemaker, died Saturday, Nov. 21. Visitation 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday, Garrett Funeral Home. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Park Grove Cemetery.
Domeny, Paul Roy, 83, insurance claims manager and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 25. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Fletcher, Priscilla, 78, Oxford Home Health caregiver, died Monday, Nov. 23. Memorial service 1 p.m., Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Meyer, Dorothy Campbell, 96, retired Crosby-McKissick receptionist, died Thursday, Nov. 26. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Null, Kay, 79, electronics assembler, died Thursday, Nov. 12. Memorial service 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Garrett Funeral Home.
Rosamond, Edith, 86, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Slater, Robert Scott, 35, event coordinator, died Friday, Nov. 20. Virtual service 10 a.m. Thursday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home website.
Webb, Stephanie Michelle, 44, retail manager, died Sunday, Nov. 22. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Claremore
Hopkins, Lurea, 94, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 27. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Hull, Loren Wayne, 94, carpenter and Army veteran, died Friday, Nov. 27. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Cleveland, Okla.
Jech, Rhonda, 68, Pawnee County Health Department, died Friday, Nov. 27. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Collinsville
Hicks, Robert C., 90, engineer and Army veteran, died Friday, Nov. 27. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Coweta
Wortham, Archie Dean, 86, retired Public Service Company of Oklahoma control room supervisor and Navy veteran, died Friday, Nov. 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Brown Family Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Coweta Assembly of God.
Glenpool
Fields, George “GB” Bullet, 87, retired union representative and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 25. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service. Service 2 p.m., Tuesday First Baptist Church.
Owasso
Totten, Floyd “Bud,” 90, retired Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 17. Services pending. Mowery Funeral Home.
Ward, Charles Andrew, 94, retired mechanic for Coweta Trucking Inc. and Army veteran, died Friday, Nov. 27. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Sheppard, Leland Myron, 88, retired lumber yard manager and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 25. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Terlton
Hill, Linda, 62, homemaker, died Wednesday, Nov. 25. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
