Deaths published Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021
TULSA

Black, Martin, 54, petroleum geologist, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Private family service. Fitzgerald Southwood.

Clay A., Carl, 88, certified public accountant, died Sunday, Nov. 14. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Services pending.

Cotter Smith, Viola, 90, retired converter repair supervisor for Tulsa cable television, died Friday, Nov. 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Colvin, Janice Ann, 82, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 18 Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven. Broken Arrow.

Danford, Nerrine “Rene,” 94, insurance adjuster, died Tuesday, Nov. 9. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Ferrell, Jim, 79, security officer and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 16. Private family service. Fitzgerald Southwood.

Freese, John M.,attorney, died Saturday, Nov. 20. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.

French, Celestine Chloe “Tot,” 94, homemaker, died Sunday, June 20. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn.

Gomez, Jose M, 78, retired forklift mechanic, died Friday, Nov. 19. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Hart, Mary, 79, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 5. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Tuesday, The Park Church of Christ. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow. 

Harmon, Martha, 78, secretary for Case & Associates, died Thursday, Nov. 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Henderson, Tonya, 57, died Friday, Nov. 12. Services pending. Serenity.

Holt, Frances Rosalie, 93, real estate agent, died Friday, Oct. 29. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.

Monroe, Judy Gale, 69, attorney, died Friday, Nov. 19. Services pending. Stanleys.

Perry, Delbert Eugene, 78, veteran, died Monday, Nov. 15. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Shipman, Wagoner.

Smith, Angie, 56, business owner, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.

Terrell, Diana, 84, registered nurse, died Sunday, Nov. 14. Private family service. Moore's Southlawn.

Zilahy, Peter, 82, building instructor and Army veteran, died Monday, Nov. 15. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Chandler, Ronda, 86, business owner, died Friday, Nov. 12. Celebration of life 11 a.m.-noon, Floral Haven Family Center, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow. 

Henthorne, Nelmarie, 104, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 18. Private family service. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa. 

Coweta

Green, Dale, 75, retired AEP/PSO journeyman lineman and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow; celebration of life 10 a.m. Monday, Abiding Harvest Methodist Church, Broken Arrow; and graveside service 11:30 a.m. Monday, Vernon Cemetery.

Jenks

Tyer, James, 96, retired construction company owner and Army veteran, died Friday, Nov. 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday,  Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.

Oakhurst

Spaulding, Carolyn Lynn, 82, administrative assistant, died Thursday, Nov. 18. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Memory Chapel, Tulsa. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Calvary Baptist Church, Sapulpa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

