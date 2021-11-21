Deaths published Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021

TULSA
Black, Martin, 54, petroleum geologist, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Private family service. Fitzgerald Southwood.
Clay A., Carl, 88, certified public accountant, died Sunday, Nov. 14. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Services pending.
Cotter Smith, Viola, 90, retired converter repair supervisor for Tulsa cable television, died Friday, Nov. 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Colvin, Janice Ann, 82, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 18 Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven. Broken Arrow.
Danford, Nerrine “Rene,” 94, insurance adjuster, died Tuesday, Nov. 9. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Ferrell, Jim, 79, security officer and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 16. Private family service. Fitzgerald Southwood.
Freese, John M.,attorney, died Saturday, Nov. 20. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
French, Celestine Chloe “Tot,” 94, homemaker, died Sunday, June 20. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn.
Gomez, Jose M, 78, retired forklift mechanic, died Friday, Nov. 19. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Hart, Mary, 79, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 5. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Tuesday, The Park Church of Christ. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Harmon, Martha, 78, secretary for Case & Associates, died Thursday, Nov. 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Henderson, Tonya, 57, died Friday, Nov. 12. Services pending. Serenity.
Holt, Frances Rosalie, 93, real estate agent, died Friday, Oct. 29. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Monroe, Judy Gale, 69, attorney, died Friday, Nov. 19. Services pending. Stanleys.
Perry, Delbert Eugene, 78, veteran, died Monday, Nov. 15. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Shipman, Wagoner.
Smith, Angie, 56, business owner, died Saturday, Nov. 13. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Terrell, Diana, 84, registered nurse, died Sunday, Nov. 14. Private family service. Moore's Southlawn.
Zilahy, Peter, 82, building instructor and Army veteran, died Monday, Nov. 15. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Chandler, Ronda, 86, business owner, died Friday, Nov. 12. Celebration of life 11 a.m.-noon, Floral Haven Family Center, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Henthorne, Nelmarie, 104, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 18. Private family service. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Coweta
Green, Dale, 75, retired AEP/PSO journeyman lineman and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow; celebration of life 10 a.m. Monday, Abiding Harvest Methodist Church, Broken Arrow; and graveside service 11:30 a.m. Monday, Vernon Cemetery.
Jenks
Tyer, James, 96, retired construction company owner and Army veteran, died Friday, Nov. 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Oakhurst
Spaulding, Carolyn Lynn, 82, administrative assistant, died Thursday, Nov. 18. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Memory Chapel, Tulsa. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Calvary Baptist Church, Sapulpa.
