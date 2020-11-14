Deaths published Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020

TULSA
Baxter, Emmanuel Woun-Quelleh, 67, nurse, died Thursday, Oct. 29. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. Service 9 a.m. Saturday, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Bethel, V.L., 94, retired pipeliner and WWII Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 11. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.
Goleman, Jeremiah Kevin Gene, 28, construction worker, died Thursday, Nov. 5. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. Burial, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Hall, Rosalind, 91, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 5. Services pending. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
Hunt, Robert G. “Bob”, 90, retired Cities Service Co. attorney and Army veteran, died Saturday, Nov. 14. Services pending. Ninde Brookside Funeral Cremation Service.
Kite, Jody, 66, analyst for MPSI Systems, died Friday, Oct. 16 Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, The Harvest Church on 8th. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Madden, Derk J., 53, minister, died Monday, Nov. 9. Memorial service 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Madden residence. Bixby Funeral Service.
Mahar, Barbara Ann, 67, teacher, died Thursday, Nov. 12. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Orlowski-McMahan, Faith, 66, attorney, died Sunday, Nov. 8. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Swatzell, Kelly D., 49, accountant, died Wednesday, Nov. 11. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday and webcast streaming service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Walker, Joe Donald, 80, brick mason, died Wednesday, Nov. 4. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Memory Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Daniels, Ruby Faye, 84, retired commercial insurance rater, died Friday, Nov. 13. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Monday, RiverCrest Chapel. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Bixby Funeral Service Facebook.
Raley, Barbara, 74, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 13. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Cardwell, Dorothy C., 82, homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 9. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Hatfield, Floyd, 92, retired regional credit supervisor and Army veteran, died Friday, Nov. 13. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Heritage Mausoleum Chapel, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Bixby Funeral Service.
Leftwich, Wilma, 91, retired education research analyst, died Monday, Nov. 9. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Patton, Darrell, 80, retired regional sales manager for Textron, died Tuesday, Nov. 10. No services planned. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Vandale, Terry Lee, 72, dentist and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 28. Private family services. Public celebration of life pending. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.
Wilson, Alan K., 64, died Wednesday, Nov. 11. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Claremore
Daugherty, Charles, 67, retired retail salesman and Navy Vietnam veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 11. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Blue Starr Church of Christ Church. Rice Funeral Service
Sowells, Billy, 86, salesman and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 11. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Mannford
Wozencraft, Wallace, 94, architect and Navy veteran, died Friday, Nov. 13 Visitation 3-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 3 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Owasso
Cromer, James Roy Jr., 87, fleet manager for Cains Coffee and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 10. No services planned. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral and Cremation Service, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Kennedy, Wanda Jean (Franklin), 79, retired DHS records clerk, died Saturday, Nov. 14. Visitation noon-8 p.m., Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home. Private family services.
Sperry
Weathers, Ronald Gene “Ronnie,” 70, retired Tulsa County Mounted Patrol member, volunteer Turley Fire Department firefighter and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, Nov. 13. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Johnson Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church.
Vinita
Allison, Dustie R., 56, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 5. Private family services. DeLozier Funeral Service, Chelsea.
