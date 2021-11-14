Deaths published Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021

TULSA
Carlson, Jerome B., 93, Oral Roberts University maintenance engineer and Army National Guard veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 9. Memorial service 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, Calvary Temple Church. Adams Crest.
Carreno, Natalia, 39, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 12. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Danford, Nerrine “Rene,” 94, insurance adjuster, died Tuesday, Nov. 9. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Jones, Herman, 91, delivery service foreman, died Sunday, Nov. 7. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Joseph, Ternitas, 68, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Burial 10 a.m. Sunday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Maggard, Dorothy, 87, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
Schroder, Ron, 85, retired director of food service for Silver Dollar City, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Services pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Southard, Beverly K., 98, homemaker, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Spence, Sharon L., 69. Tulsa Public Schools elementary school teacher, died Saturday, Nov. 6. Moore’s Southlawn.
Sprague, Jeanette, 70, accountant, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Wilburn, Ray H., 93, retired attorney and Navy veteran, died Friday, Nov. 12. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Erickson, Avis, 76, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 11. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Belveal, David, 72, general construction contractor, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Services pending. Garrett.
Oliver, Jr., Ken, 65, chief supervising engineer for CBRE, died Saturday, Nov. 6. Services pending. Garrett.
Oliver, Lynne, 64, aircraft mechanic for American Airlines. Died Wednesday, November 10. Services pending. Garrett.
Coweta
Green, Dale, 75, retired journeyman lineman for AEP/PSO and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, and celebration of life 10 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service 11:30 a.m. Monday, Vernon Cemetery.
Jenks
Nix, Barbara, 87, manicurist, died Friday, Nov. 12. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Mannford
Davis, Thomas “TJ,” 62, project administrator, died Friday, Nov. 12. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Church on the Move West, Tulsa, OK 74107.
Owasso
Eperson, Liz, 72, hairdresser for Nu-Image Salon, died Monday, Nov. 8. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Glad Tidings Assembly of God, Tulsa.
Kirkpatrick, Virginia, 88, homemaker, died Tuesday, Nov. 9. Service 4 p.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Guynn, Michael Raymond, 52, Walmart stocker, died Monday, Oct. 4. Graveside service 2 p.m., Friday, Woodland Memorial Park. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Watkins, Larry J, 73, service representative and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Service, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Reach Church, Tulsa.
