 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021

  • 0

TULSA

Carlson, Jerome B., 93, Oral Roberts University maintenance engineer and Army National Guard veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 9. Memorial service 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, Calvary Temple Church. Adams Crest.

Carreno, Natalia, 39, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 12. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Danford, Nerrine “Rene,” 94, insurance adjuster, died Tuesday, Nov. 9. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Jones, Herman, 91, delivery service foreman, died Sunday, Nov. 7. Services pending. Schaudt’s.

Joseph, Ternitas, 68, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Burial 10 a.m. Sunday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Maggard, Dorothy, 87, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.

Schroder, Ron, 85, retired director of food service for Silver Dollar City, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Services pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Southard, Beverly K., 98, homemaker, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.

Spence, Sharon L., 69. Tulsa Public Schools elementary school teacher, died Saturday, Nov. 6. Moore’s Southlawn.

Sprague, Jeanette, 70, accountant, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Wilburn, Ray H., 93, retired attorney and Navy veteran, died Friday, Nov. 12. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Erickson, Avis, 76, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 11. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Belveal, David, 72, general construction contractor, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Services pending. Garrett.

Oliver, Jr., Ken, 65, chief supervising engineer for CBRE, died Saturday, Nov. 6. Services pending. Garrett.

Oliver, Lynne, 64, aircraft mechanic for American Airlines. Died Wednesday, November 10. Services pending. Garrett.

Coweta

Green, Dale, 75, retired journeyman lineman for AEP/PSO and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, and celebration of life 10 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service 11:30 a.m. Monday, Vernon Cemetery.

Jenks

Nix, Barbara, 87, manicurist, died Friday, Nov. 12. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Mannford

Davis, Thomas “TJ,” 62, project administrator, died Friday, Nov. 12. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Church on the Move West, Tulsa, OK 74107.

Owasso

Eperson, Liz, 72, hairdresser for Nu-Image Salon, died Monday, Nov. 8. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Glad Tidings Assembly of God, Tulsa.

Kirkpatrick, Virginia, 88, homemaker, died Tuesday, Nov. 9. Service 4 p.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service.

Sand Springs

Guynn, Michael Raymond, 52, Walmart stocker, died Monday, Oct. 4. Graveside service 2 p.m., Friday, Woodland Memorial Park. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.

Watkins, Larry J, 73, service representative and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Service, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Reach Church, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News