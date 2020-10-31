Deaths published Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020

TULSA
Carver, George L., 90, Arizona State University professor emeritus of Latin and Greek studies and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 29. Rosary and graveside committal 2 p.m. Tuesday, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Elliott, Mary Margaret, 66, Dean of Health Sciences at Tulsa Community College. died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Ellis, Vernon “Vern” 92, retired Sand Spring Jr. High School principal and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 31. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Guo, Ling Shi, 81, chef, died Monday, Oct. 26. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Holt, Barbara, 90, died Wednesday, Oct. 29. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Stanleys Funeral Home.
Law, Philip A., 88, insurance agent, died Thursday, Oct. 8. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Parkview Baptist Church. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Lehman, Donald Ray, 87, retired joint interest accounting manager for Oxy Petroleum, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
McMurray, Connie Jean, 82, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 26. No services planned this time. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
Riggs, Mary, 95, retired key punch worker for MGM, died Thursday, Oct. 29. No services planned. Mark Griffith-Westwood Chapel
Terrell, Elmer Lee, 83, retired air exchanger inspector and Marines veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 29. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Wagner-Inwards, Brenda Kaye, 70, title and loan officer, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Fletcher, Louise A., 95, retired Fletcher Construction partner and office manager, died Thursday, Oct. 29. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service.
Mendez, Manuel, 77, refrigeration maintenance worker, died Sunday, Oct. 25. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service
Broken Arrow
Crow, Glenda S., 80, homemaker, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa. Service streamed 10 a.m. Tuesday Moore's Southlawn website.
Mills, Larry, 73, commercial construction painting contractor and Marines Corp. veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, United Methodist Church. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Robinson, Deborah (Anglen), 69, human resources manager for Enterprise Pipeline, died Friday, Oct. 31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Roper, Catherine, 60, insurance agent for United Healthcare died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Private family service. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.
Tate, Reva, 94, homemaker, died Saturday, Oct. 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church. Hayhurst.
Tuggle, Jack O., 71, pest control owner, died Friday, Oct. 31. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Watts, Kendra, 32, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Collinsville
Teel, Elizabeth, 76, retired hospice nurse, died Friday, Oct. 30. Services pending. Cremation Society of Oklahoma, Tulsa.
Glenpool
Davis, Dale, 60, electronic engineer, died Sunday, Oct. 25. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Langley
Herndon, Jerry Leo, 83, retired PSO worker, died Friday, Oct. 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Stephens Key Chapel, Pryor. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Christian Church. Burial, Spavinaw Strang Cemetery.
Mannford
Lindsey, Jerad, 40, Tulsa Police Officer, died Wednesday, Oct. 28. Visitation 9-7 p.m. Wednesday, Mannford Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Victory Church, Tulsa. Graveside service, 1 p.m. Friday Grandfield Memorial Cemetery Grandfield.
Sizemore, Billy, Sr., 85, retired carpenter and Army veteran, died Wednesday, October 28. Visitation Monday noon-8 p.m. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oakhill Cemetery.
Mounds
Hunter, Edward, 65, human relations employee, died Thursday, Oct 29. Private family service. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Okmulgee
King, Patricia, 88, secretary, died Thursday, Oct. 28 Services pending. Schaudt's Okmulgee Funeral Service.
Osage
Smith, Raymond, 46, Holly Refinery employee, died Thursday Oct. 29. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral, Cleveland, Oklahoma
Owasso
Clarke, Ruby Christine, 100, retired Realtor, died Wednesday, Oct. 28. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside service at 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Isaacs, William Elmore, 83, oil industry administrator, died Thursday, Oct. 22. Private family service. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
Lewis, Sheri Lynn (Walker), 62, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 30. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Prue
Thurston, Robert Earl, 65, retired aircraft machinist and Army veteran, died Monday, Oct. 26. Services pending. Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry.
Sand Springs
Insco, Alvin M., 81, veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 29. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Powell, Mary, 77, nurse, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
Spears, Millard Wayne, 83, retired Tulsa County Sheriff's deputy, died Wednesday, Oct. 28. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.