Deaths published Sunday, May 8, 2022

TULSA
Carver, Phillip W., 71, Tulsa firefighter and Army veteran, died Friday, April 15. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.
Hale, Charlyn Ann, 86, homemaker, died Saturday, April 30. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Ninde Brookside.
Hazen-Bailey, Rhoda, 97, business owner, died Saturday, April 16. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church chapel. Stanleys.
Lanford, Annelle, 94, attorney, died Sunday, April 24. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, First Presbyterian Church chapel. Stanleys.
Matthews, Connie Dena, 91, computer systems analyst and math teacher, died Saturday, May 7. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Vorba, Linda, 71, NGL Distribution, died May 2. Celebration of life 2 p.m. May 20, Cyntergy Tulsa, 810 S Cincinnati, Tulsa. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Wood, Bradley Christopher, 37, oil and gas equipment supervisor and Navy veteran, died Monday, May 2. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Pike, Robert James “Bob”, 82, retired district manager for Newspaper Printing Corp., Tulsa, died Tuesday, May 3. Rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, both at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Craig, Mercedes, 79, self-employed draperies seamstress, died Thursday, May 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service to follow at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Horn, Ron, 73, computer systems analyst, died Thursday, May 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church, Broken Arrow.
Williams, Marty Thomas, 51, died March 26. No services planned. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
Claremore
Jett, John “Jack,” 87, owner of CJC Grocery Store and Army veteran, died Thursday, May 5. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and funeral service 3 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Owasso
Carson, Rondall Eugene, 45, died April 1 in Tulsa. Private family services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Sperry
Owens, Vivian F. (Fetterhoff), 92, retired executive secretary, died Wednesday, May 4. Viewing and visitation 12-7 p.m. Monday, and funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry.
