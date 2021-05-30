Deaths published Sunday, May 30, 2021

TULSA
Arend, John R., 89, InterChem founder, died Sunday, April 25. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Thursday, June 10, Asbury United Methodist Church. Fitzgerald Southwood.
Butchko, Loretta M., 96, office manager, died Saturday, May 29. Private Family Services. Moore Southlawn
Figg, Barbara R., 78, First Baptist Church-Tulsa custodian, died Thursday, May 27. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Grider, Thomas Joe “T.J.,” 37, GNC Concrete Products salesman, died Tuesday, May 25. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Leonard Marker Funeral Home, Bixby.
Johnson, Marcelyn L. “Lynn,” 90, realtor, died Tuesday, May 25. Viewing 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (with family 4-6 p.m.) Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Kreppel, Katherine “Cappy,” 97, missionary, died Saturday, May 22. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Thursday, The Bridge Church, Bixby. Bixby-South.
Looper, Joy, 79, bank teller, died Tuesday, May 25. Private family service. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Mallet, John Edward, 55, information technology analyst, died Friday, May 28. Private family services. Collinsville Dolton.
Narcomey, Suzanna, 80, Tulsa Health Department human resources employee, died Thursday, May 27. Visitation 7 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Haikey Chapel. Bixby-South.
Kolker, Ronald G., 80, certified public accountant, died Friday, May 21. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, St. Martin of Tours, Pryor. Interment, Graham Cemetery, Pryor. Moore’s Southlawn.
Kraycik, Donald S., 73, telecommunications technician, died Saturday, May 29. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood.
Papen, Elizabeth “Betty,” 83, secretary, died Saturday, May 29. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood.
Perez, Robert “Bobby,” 69, pest control technician, died Monday, May 24. Memorial service 1 p.m., Saturday, June 19, Cremation Care.
Richardson, Laura, 86, homemaker, died Monday, May 24. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s.
Skaistis, Jon Michael, 45, entrepreneur, died Thursday, May 27. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Cowan, Jim, 64, manager for Mazzios Pizza, died Tuesday, May 25. Memorial Service 1:30 p.m. Friday, Kirk of the Hills, Tulsa. Hayhurst.
Glenpool
Dawes, Scott, 61, All Steel Construction president and CEO, died Tuesday, May 25. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday, Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Church on the Move West, Tulsa. Bixby-South Tulsa.
Owasso
Stevens, Floyd William, 95, American Airlines employee and veteran, died Wednesday, May 26. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Presbyterian Church of Owasso.
Skiatook
Forbes, Bartley Lewis “Bart,” 78, retired business owner, truck driver and Army National Guard veteran, died Sunday, May 23. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, TriCounty Baptist Church, Johnson, Sperry.
Talala
Armstrong, Gary, 71, machinist and veteran, died Sunday, May 23. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
