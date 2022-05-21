 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Sunday, May 22, 2022

TULSA

Bohning, Michael, 65, used car manager for Keystone Chevrolet, died Friday, May 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Burdette, Catherine, 37, died Wednesday, May 18. Viewing 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home and service 11 a.m. Monday, Asbury Church.

Crandell, Sharon Ann, 56, registered nurse, died Saturday, May 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Doublin, Doretha, 104, retired secretary with Oklahoma State Board of Education, died Friday, May 20. Visitation 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Floral Haven, Broken Arrow. Celebration of Life, 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Edwards, Marion Ruth (Mahan), 83, retired medical records manager, died Wednesday, May 18. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood Chapel. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.

Hensley, Frank E., 66, retired Whirlpool appliance finisher, died Monday, May 16. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Ninde Brookside Funeral Home and Chapel.

Maddox, Linda J., 61, homemaker, died Tuesday, May 17. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Matthews, Jr., Otis, 76, engineer and Army veteran, died Saturday, May 14. Visitation 2-8 p.m., Wednesday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. Funeral services 2 p.m., Thursday, Friendship Church. Interment, Green Acres Memorial Gardens. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.

Moore, Albert Henry “Hank” Jr., 79, commercial real estate, died Saturday, March 5. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Overstreet, Mildred Lou , 81, died Friday, May 20. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Red Kettle, Rochelle, 34, residential cleaning, died Wednesday, May 18. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Shanahan, Sheryl (Sherry), 73, educator, died Wednesday, May 18. Viewing 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Garrett Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church. Burial 2 p.m. Wednesday, Elmwood Cemetery, Wagoner.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Payne, Paul C., 82, retired data processor, died Friday, May 20. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, South Tulsa Baptist Church. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.

Bristow

Stubblefield, Bill, 92, retired truck driver and Army veteran, died Thursday, May 19. Funeral service 2 p.m., Monday, First Free Will Baptist Church in Bristow. Hutchins-Maples Matherly.

Broken Arrow

Tygart, James, 102, retired aircraft instrument mechanic with American Airlines and Army veteran, died Friday, May 20. Visitation 4-6 p.m., Monday, Floral Haven, Broken Arrow. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m., Tuesday, Northside Christian Church, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Cleveland, Okla.

Hughes, Velda, 77, died Thursday, May 19. Memorial Service 2 p.m. Monday, Calvary Way Church, Prague. Chapman-Black Funeral Home.

Glenpool

Bush, Mark Aaron, 70, Midtown RV Service owner, died May 20. Service pending. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.

Holdren, Arnold Mark, 66, truck driver, died May 19. Services pending. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.

Okmulgee

Kahbeah Sr., Lawrence Oliver, 92, dry cleaner and Navy veteran, died May 20. Services pending. Schaudt’s Okmulgee Funeral Service.

Owasso

Leigh, Mary Ellen, 85, homemaker, died Monday, May 16. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service. Funeral 11 a.m. Monday, Faith Lutheran Church. Mowery, Owasso.

Sand Springs

Fisher (Boyington), Gordonna Sue, 81, secretary, died Wednesday, May 18. Celebration of Life Services, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dillon Funeral Service’s Legacy Chapel, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs. Burial, Oak Hill Cemetery, Mannford. Dillon Funeral Service.

Parks, Wilsie Christina “Chris” (Petersen), 87, retired Don’s Cleaners owner, died Thursday, May 19. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Mobley-Groesbeck funeral home. Funeral service 1 p.m., Friday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

