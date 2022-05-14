Deaths published Sunday, May 15, 2022

TULSA
Anderson, Walter Duane, 87, engineer and Army veteran, died Thursday, May 12. Pending. Moore Southlawn Chapel.
Bayouth II, Solomon H., 73, business owner, died Friday May 13. Pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Bowers, Kevin, 55, laborer with Department of Defense and retired Army veteran, died Sunday, May 8. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, May 16, Floral Haven Visitation Suites, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Bryant, Marian Phillips, 92, teacher/homemaker, died Tuesday, April 26. Private graveside service was held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Celebration life service 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, Forest Park Christian Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Dailey, Thomas, 64, food service manager, died Tuesday, May 10. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.
Elfrink, Loui “Don,” 71, medical doctor for Army and Navy Seal, died Monday, May 9. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
O’Brien, Harold “Gene”, 95, credit manager and Army veteran, died Thursday, May 12. Services are currently pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Orwat, Edmund Adam, 97, retired civil engineer and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 31. Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday, June 5, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and service 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
Pfeifer, Donna, 80, homemaker, died Monday, May 9. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home chapel, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel.
Pittman, Robert Leon, 84, retired building engineer, died May 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial park Cemetery Chapel. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Schanke, Arnold J., 85, newspaper and TV advertising, died Thursday, May 12. Memorial service Noon, Monday, May 16. Christian Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.
Theurer, Lyndel Louise, 63, homemaker, died Sunday, May 8. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Vorba, Linda, 71, NGL Distribution, died May 2. Celebration of life 2 p.m. May 20, Cyntergy Tulsa, 810 S Cincinnati, Tulsa. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Wiggins, Clifford Leroy “Cliff,” 81, retired salesman, died Sunday, May 8. No services planned. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory.
Wood, Bradley Christopher, 37, oil and gas equipment supervisor and Navy veteran, died Monday, May 2. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Lowman, Cathey, 71, retired legal assistant, died Wednesday, May 11. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel. Leonard-Marker.
Broken Arrow
Bays, Ed, 68, millwright with Bayco Home Construction, died Wednesday, May 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m., Monday, May 16, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 17, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Foster, Lonnie, 73, prison ministry minister and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb. 25. Celebration of life service 2 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel.
Gissendaner, Robert, 81, retired millwright and union representative for Ford Glass Plant, died Sunday, May 8. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, The Assembly. Hayhurst.
Mullman, Mike, 79, mechanical engineer, died Thursday, May 12. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church. Hayhurst.
Wallace, Frenda J., 95, United Way business office manager, died Tuesday, May 10. Rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, and memorial Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at St. Anne Catholic Church. Hayhurst.
Glenpool
Omstead, Bobby J., 82, owner/operator, died Thursday, May 12. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Tuesday. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven’s Rose Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Owasso
Spainhower, Roger Lee, 76, City of Tulsa Senior Systems Analyst and Army veteran, died Wednesday, May 11. Viewing 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Visitation 2 p.m.- 4 p.m., Sunday, May 15, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Memorial Service 10 a.m., Monday May 16, First Baptist Church Owasso. www.moorefuneral.com.
Thomas, Frank Leander, 85, retired Tulsa Housing Authority Maintenance technician and Army veteran, died May 10. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 20, Funeral 10 a.m. Saturday, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Tulsa. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Sapulpa
Martinez, Ryan, 35, automotive painter, died Tuesday, May 10. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Friday, May 20, St. Pius X Catholic Church. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Stillwater
Johnson, Larry Joe, 73, Army veteran and custodian, died Friday, May 6. Graveside memorial service 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, Lawson Cemetery, Yale, Oklahoma. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
