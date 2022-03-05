 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Sunday, March 6, 2022

TULSA

Alcorn, Betty, 91, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 7, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service; graveside service following at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Bell, Susan N., 81, retired Broadway theater company manager, died Friday, Dec. 24. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Compton, Patty S., 92, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 18. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, March 11, St. James United Methodist Church. Moore's Southlawn.

Crane, Brian, 66, optometry technician, died Thursday, Feb. 24. No service planned. Moore's Memory Chapel.

Crossley, Ivan Ray Jr., 75, sales representative and Navy veteran, died Friday, Feb. 25. Services pending. Stanleys.

Fisher, John Dumas, 73, retired St. John Medical Center physician/radiologist, died Thursday, March 3. Private family service. Ninde Mosaic.

Hight, Mike Samuel, 62, insurance and risk management, died Thursday, Feb. 24. Service at a later date at Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.

Kinkeade, Betty, 99, retired medical secretary, died Sunday, Feb. 27. Services pending. Garrett, Broken Arrow.

Lawson, Fred, 86, attorney and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Feb. 14. Private service. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.

McGee, John Sylvester, 57, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. No services planned. Moore’s Memory Chapel.

Shumard, Angela, 59, sales marketing agent, died Sunday, Feb. 27. Celebration of life pending. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.

Thomason, Matthew "Matt" J., 39, operator with Tulsack, died Saturday, Feb. 26. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Brunson, Richard Sr., 90, optician and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, March 1. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.

Dunlap, Nancy, 78, registered nurse, died Thursday, March 3. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Foshee, Alice, 93, retired McDonnell Douglas assembly line worker, died Monday, Feb. 28. Service 11 a.m. Monday, March 7, The Assembly Hospitality Room. Hayhurst.

Phillips, Marlene Rae, 86, Tulsa Public Schools secretary, died Thursday, March 3. Graveside Service noon Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Riley, Kevin, 46, Walgreens pharmacy technician, died Tuesday, March 1. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum, Tulsa. Hayhurst.

Timm, Kevin, 69, truck driver, died Friday, Feb. 18. Service 10 a.m. Friday, March 11, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

Wilhelm, Jean Teri, 76, died Saturday, March 5. Memorial service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.

Collinsville

Mefford, Timothy, 69, former Merry Maids owner and Marine veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, West Main Event Center. Collinsville Dolton.

Coweta

Krumsiek, Freda Sue, 87, retired Walmart department manager, died Wednesday, March 2. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Brown Funeral Home. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Lone Star Baptist Church. Brown.

Jenks

Earp, Betty Lou, 88, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service and service 1 p.m. Friday, Crossroads Church.

Owasso

Hammer, Jerry Lynne, 67, Hammer Construction owner, died Sunday, Feb. 27. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Discovery Bible, Collinsville.

Sand Springs

Bales, Carl "Pete" Jr., 80, welder and  Army veteran, died Wednesday, March 2. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, followed by service at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa. 

Miller, Donald "Don" Tyrone, 84, retired Sun Refinery instrument tech, died Tuesday, Feb. 22. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Sapulpa

Phillips, Robert D., 85, truck driver and Marine veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 27. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.

Seminole

Moran, Jasmine, 87, actress, died Thursday, March 3. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Rose Hill Memorial Park, old synagogue section, Tulsa, and celebration of life 4 p.m. Wednesday, Haney Center, Seminole State College. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

