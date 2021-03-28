Deaths published Sunday March 28, 2021

TULSA
Bryson, Esther, 90, Gaslight Liquor Store owner, died Thursday, Jan. 28. Inurnment 10 a.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Cremation Care Plus.
Cook, Carl L., 89, oil and gas executive and Army veteran, died Friday, March 26, 2021. Viewing noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Interment 1 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Fitzhugh, David N., 78, retired Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus member, died Wednesday, March 24. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Funk, Rick, 75, attorney, died Thursday, March 25. Private family services. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Hutchins Haynes, Billie, 86, former teacher and counselor, died Friday, March 26. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Mills, Jean Annette (King), 89, Department of Human Services worker, died Monday, March 22. Private graveside service. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Taylor, Betty Lou, 96, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 23. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Williams Jr., Thomas “Tom,” 72, mortgage banker, died March 26. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Wilson, Russell Wayne, 65, machinist and Army veteran, died Monday, March 22. Memorial service 6 p.m. Monday, Courtyard Tulsa Central. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Belknap, William, 93, engineer for Phillip Petroleum Co., died Thursday, March 25. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, all at Davis Family Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment, Ochelata Cemetery.
Beggs
Carman, Philip, 72, Tulsa County sheriff deputy and Coast Guard veteran, died Monday, March 22. No services planned. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Hood, Helen Joyce, 81, petroleum secretary, died Wednesday, March 24. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
McKinney, James, 37, construction foreman, died, Thursday, March 25. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Neal, V. Kenneth, 91, retired supervisor for Southwestern Bell/AT&T and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, March 25. Visitation 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home Graveside committal 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Grace Hill Cemetery, Perry.
Nees, Carrol Wayne, 74, veteran, died Wednesday, March 24. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Rose, Richard, 78, painter for Department of Defense and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, March 24. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Wilson, Philip, 94, printing specialist for Department of Transportation and National Guard veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 27. Hayhurst.
Willis, Dean, 88, home builder and Army veteran, died Friday, March 26. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Arrow Heights Baptist Church.
Catoosa
Brown, Shelia Earlene, 79, homemaker, died Thursday, March 18. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Catoosa Church of Christ. Serenity Funerals and Crematory, Tulsa.
Jenks
Conn, Bryan Bowen, 51, veteran, died Friday, March 5. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Sand Springs
Wooten, Joyce Virginia, 65, caretaker, died Sunday, March 21. Visitation noon-3 p.m. Sunday and service 3 p.m. Sunday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
