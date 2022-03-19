Deaths published Sunday, March 20, 2022

TULSA
Azimi, Mohammad, 65, electrician, died Wednesday, March 16. Visitation noon-1 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home.
Bass, Ernest "E.G.," 90, pastor, died Tuesday, March 15. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday, First United Pentecostal Church; visitation 9:30-10:45 a.m. and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Metro Pentecostal Church. Stanleys.
Carter, Madonna G., 97, homemaker, died Wednesday, March 16. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Duncan, James Donald, 89, Oklahoma Department of Transportation material tester and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, March 16. Visitation noon-2 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home.
Duncan, Wilhelmina “Wilhe,” 91, retired Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma claims manager, died Wednesday, March 16. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home Visitation Suites, Broken Arrow.
Hill, Jeremy, 49, civil engineer, died Sunday, March 13. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Boston Avenue United Methodist Church. Stanleys.
Jeffers, Rosa Lee, 74, homemaker, died Monday, March 14. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Holy Ground Ministry.
Lysinger, Marcia L., 82, printing business owner, died Monday, Feb. 14. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Mount Hope Cemetery, Independence, Kan. Moore's Southlawn.
Masias, Linda, 83, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa, died Thursday, March 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Chapel.
Olsen, David P., 67, computer programmer, died Thursday, March 17. Viewing 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Schloeder, Francis X. "Frank," 69, geophysicist, died Monday, Feb. 7. No services planned. Serenity.
Simon, Douglas, 67, retired American Airlines welder, died Monday, Jan. 24. Celebration of life 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Stokely Event Center. Stanleys.
Vandemark, Robert Goodyear, 100, regional conglomerate chief financial officer and retired Army colonel, died Friday, March 11. Graveside service at Arlington National Cemetery pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Williams, Kathleen M., 95, philanthropist, died Tuesday, Jan. 25. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, St. John’s Episcopal Church. Ninde / Mosaic.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Calvert, Clayton, 80, purchasing agent, rancher and pastor, died Sunday, March 13. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Garrett Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, First Seventh-day Adventist Church, Tulsa.
Collins, Sherry, 78, First National Bank bookkeeper, died Wednesday, March 16. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Harper, Donald, 66, human resources executive, died Thursday, March 17. Celebration of life Tuesday afternoon, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.
Hopp, Betty, 82, homemaker, died Friday, March 18. Viewings noon-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday with visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, all at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Massey, Edith “Paulette,” 79, office administrator, died Monday, March 14. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Owasso
Bryan, Joseph Patrick, 62, electrician, died Wednesday, March 16. Visitation 4-8 Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Smith, Larry Wayne, 80, banker, died Wednesday, March 16. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service. Private family services.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.