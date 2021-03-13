 Skip to main content

Deaths published Sunday, March 14, 2021
Deaths published Sunday, March 14, 2021

TULSA

Benefield, Sandra, 72, Metlife Insurance worker and homemaker, died Sunday, March 7. Private family service. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Borochoff, Kathryn N., 58, registered nurse, died Wednesday, March 10. Visitation 4 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass noon Thursday, St. Bernard’s of Clairvaux Catholic Church.

Bruce, Maxwell Thomas “Max,” 21, certified scuba diver and Army veteran, died Saturday, March 6. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Stanleys Chapel.

Cody, Irene C., 67, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 9. Visitation 5 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, Church of the Madalene.

Cunningham, Donald M., 85, BancSearch, Inc. president, died Sunday, Feb. 28. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, Unity of Tulsa Midtown. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Dumas, Edith Ann, 85, nurse, died Tuesday, Feb. 23. Private family services. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.

Fernandez, Robert Amadeu, 65, died Monday, March 8. No services planned. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.

Harrison, Robert Lee, 69, welder, died March 8. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, March 22, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Land, Robert “Bob” E., 73, retired contractor and Navy veteran, died Friday, March 12. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Tulsa Scottish Rite. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.

Scherer, Jerome “Jerry” David, 74, information technology specialist and Army National Guard veteran, died Friday, March 5. Rosary 7 p.m. Thursday and Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, both at Christ The King Catholic Church. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Shupe, Jacqueline, 95, Emergency Infant Services volunteer, died Friday, March 12. Private family services. Stanleys.

Trenary, Ronald, 73, bio-medical electronics technician, died Tuesday, March 9. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Tuttle, Willard Nicholson “Nick,” 80, chemical engineer and veteran, died Wednesday, March 10. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Whitney, Sheri, 51, nurse, died Saturday, March 6. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Garrett Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church of Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Carr, Kenneth, 90, tax collector for DeKalb County, Georgia Tax Commission and Army veteran, died Wednesday, March 10. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, The Assembly Church. Graveside service 2 p.m., Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Cox, James “Arkie,” 79, retired machinist for Byron Jackson Pump, died Sunday, Feb. 14. Celebration of life service 1 p.m. Friday, Tulsa Wesleyan Church. Bixby Funeral Service.

Pointer, Jene, 86, died Friday, March 12. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Checotah

Frame, Vivian, 90, retired bookkeeper, died Thursday, March 11. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Garrett Family Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Greenlawn Cemetery.

Coweta

Breshears, Marion “Bud,” 92, retired carpenter, died Tuesday, March 9. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Brown Funeral Home. Service 1 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.

Denton, Viola B. “Dollie,” 84, homemaker, died Thursday, March 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Brown Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Coweta Church of Christ.

Longview, Texas

Pitts, Marybeth, 78, formerly of Tulsa, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.

Mannford

Lewis, Oneta, 80, retired nursing assistant for Hissom, died Friday, March 12. Service pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.

Okmulgee

Melton, Clyde, 81, used car dealer and veteran, died Friday, March 12. No services planned. Bixby Funeral Service.

Sperry

Foltz, Vernon Dean, 88, publications supervisor with Spartan School of Aeronautics and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 11. Rosary 6 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at St. Henry Catholic Church Owasso. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

Talala

Taylor, Beverly, 60, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 9. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Oologah Assembly of God Church. Bixby Funeral Service

Death notices policy

