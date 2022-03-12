Deaths published Sunday, March 13, 2022

TULSA
Barkat, Lynnita Joy, 67, correctional officer, died Saturday, March 5. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Beal, Ronald “Ron,” 74, sales representative and Marine veteran, died Tuesday, March 8. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Bell, Susan N., 81, retired Broadway theater company manager, died Friday, Dec. 24. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Cannon, Joe Berry II, 59, Home Depot sales associate, died Sunday, March 6. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Chism, Joan M., 81, homemaker, died Friday, March 11. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Hennessey Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.
Crewson, Jerry Paul, 85, retired truck driver, died Thursday, March 3. Private family service. Floral Haven.
Dragoo, Jeanne K., 80, preschool teacher, died Wednesday, March 9. Private services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Dyer, Charles Fredrick Jr., 61, auto mechanic, died Friday, March 4. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Bixby Cemetery.
Hadicke, Roger, 84, insurance agent, died Wednesday, March 9. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, South Tulsa Baptist Church. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
Lattimore, Larry Lee, 62, retired plastic fabricator and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, March 9. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Lenox, Henry David, 79, salesman, died Tuesday, March 8. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Messick, Nilene Dees, 92, Oral Roberts University secretary, died Friday, March 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Sobel, Melinda, 71, registered nurse, died Tuesday, March 8. Family service at a later date. Schaudt’s.
Stangeby, Paul Harry, 66, musician, and Army and Navy veteran, died Tuesday March 8. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Serenity Funerals and Cremation Chapel.
Swimmer, Alex, 29, Tulsack assembly worker, died Monday, March 7. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Brouse, Jo Ann, 91, residential moving company manager, died Wednesday, March 9. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service Chapel.
Bristow
Schonfield, Jerry, 82, oilfield industry worker and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 8. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Depew Church of God. Hutchins Maples Matherly.
Broken Arrow
Haugen, Kathy, 67, special needs children paraprofessional, died Thursday, March 10. No services scheduled. Hayhurst.
Jackson, Jimmy, 75, Corps of Engineers electrical engineer, died Friday, March 11. Viewing noon-4:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Garrett Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Matthews, Marietta, 93, retired Tulsa Adjustment Bureau collector, died Thursday, March 10. Viewing noon-4:30 p.m. Monday, Garrett Funeral Home, and service 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Church of Saint Benedict.
Collinsville
Lenard, Effie Helen, 90, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 8. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Jennings
Jones, Floyd, 78, died Wednesday, March 9. Service 10:30 a.m. Monday, First Assembly of God Church. Chapman-Black.
Mounds
Zaletel, Edith, 83, Walmart customer service manager and Marine veteran, died Thursday, March 10. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service Chapel.
Okmulgee
Emerson, Alberta, 87, homemaker, died Sunday, March 6. Services pending. Schaudt’s Okmulgee.
Hebert, Timothy Valentine, 68, independent insurance agent, died Wednesday, March 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Schaudt’s Okmulgee Funeral Service Chapel.
