Deaths published Sunday, June 6, 2021
Deaths published Sunday, June 6, 2021

TULSA

Brooks, Leonard Ray, 71, retired Hercules Tires salesman and Army veteran, died Wednesday, June 2. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta.

Davis, John Farrell, 89, retired Amoco worker and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Ninde-Brookside.

Hartgers, Ramona Warden, 93, retired dental office manager, died Wednesday, June 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Luce, David Leon, 80, educator, died Thursday, June 3. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Monday, Eastland Baptist Church.

Pickel, Glenna, 96, real estate administrative assistant, died Friday, June 4. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Pratt, Norma Lee, 88, industrial and retail saleswoman, died Wednesday, June 2. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood.

Swab, Matthew Thomas, infant, died Tuesday, June 1. Private family services. Ninde-Brookside

Tucker, Jane Ann, 76, Tulsa Public Schools educator, died Thursday, June 3. Viewing 1-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Wear, Dale, 100, mechanical engineer for Public Service Company and World War II Navy veteran, died Tuesday, May 25. Service 2 p.m. Friday, First Christian Church, Sallisaw. Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service, Sallisaw.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Crader, Katrina, 53, psychiatrist, died Friday, June 4. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Spring, Frank Jr., 81, retired Air Force veteran, died April 12. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Bixby First United Methodist Church. Bixby-South Tulsa.

West, Christine, 50, Bixby Elementary School teacher, died June 3. Memorial service 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13, Life Church, Tulsa. Bixby-South, Tulsa

Broken Arrow

Edwards, Tyler, 29, shop supervisor and welding inspector for Vacuworx, died Thursday, June 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Spreiter, Ted, 86, Oklahoma Department of Human Services social worker, died Thursday, June 3. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Claremore

Shaver, Betty, 78, customer service worker and Army veteran, died Tuesday, June 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Serenity, Tulsa.

Coweta

Bryan, Jenni Michelle, 29, died Monday, May 31. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Coweta Assembly.

Mathews, Dallas Henry, 89, retired Nelson Electric warehouse supervisor and Army veteran, died Tuesday, June 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta.

Jenks

Phillips, Linda, 72, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa and Sand Springs, died Sunday, May 30. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.

Okmulgee

Miller, Raymond, 98, retired medical doctor and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Nov. 27. Celebration of life, 11 a.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church. McClendon-Winters.

Owasso

Thompson, Bentley, 14, student, died Friday, May 28. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Destiny Life Church, Collinsville. Bixby-South Tulsa, Bixby.

Pryor

De Campos, Elizabeth Del Cid, 50, Country Cottage restaurant worker, died Sunday, May 30. Service 10 a.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

Byrom, James Sr., 58, Blue Bell Creameries shipping and receiving clerk, died Thursday, June 3. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla. Service 2 p.m. Monday, First Christian Church, Cleveland, Okla.

Verdigris

Files, David Neal, 71, petroleum engineer, died, Thursday, June 3. Private family service.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

