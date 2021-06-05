Deaths published Sunday, June 6, 2021

TULSA
Brooks, Leonard Ray, 71, retired Hercules Tires salesman and Army veteran, died Wednesday, June 2. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta.
Davis, John Farrell, 89, retired Amoco worker and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Ninde-Brookside.
Hartgers, Ramona Warden, 93, retired dental office manager, died Wednesday, June 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Luce, David Leon, 80, educator, died Thursday, June 3. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Monday, Eastland Baptist Church.
Pickel, Glenna, 96, real estate administrative assistant, died Friday, June 4. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Pratt, Norma Lee, 88, industrial and retail saleswoman, died Wednesday, June 2. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood.
Swab, Matthew Thomas, infant, died Tuesday, June 1. Private family services. Ninde-Brookside
Tucker, Jane Ann, 76, Tulsa Public Schools educator, died Thursday, June 3. Viewing 1-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Wear, Dale, 100, mechanical engineer for Public Service Company and World War II Navy veteran, died Tuesday, May 25. Service 2 p.m. Friday, First Christian Church, Sallisaw. Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service, Sallisaw.
STATE/AREA
Bixby
Crader, Katrina, 53, psychiatrist, died Friday, June 4. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Spring, Frank Jr., 81, retired Air Force veteran, died April 12. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Bixby First United Methodist Church. Bixby-South Tulsa.
West, Christine, 50, Bixby Elementary School teacher, died June 3. Memorial service 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13, Life Church, Tulsa. Bixby-South, Tulsa
Broken Arrow
Edwards, Tyler, 29, shop supervisor and welding inspector for Vacuworx, died Thursday, June 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Spreiter, Ted, 86, Oklahoma Department of Human Services social worker, died Thursday, June 3. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Claremore
Shaver, Betty, 78, customer service worker and Army veteran, died Tuesday, June 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Serenity, Tulsa.
Coweta
Bryan, Jenni Michelle, 29, died Monday, May 31. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Coweta Assembly.
Mathews, Dallas Henry, 89, retired Nelson Electric warehouse supervisor and Army veteran, died Tuesday, June 1. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta.
Jenks
Phillips, Linda, 72, homemaker, formerly of Tulsa and Sand Springs, died Sunday, May 30. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Okmulgee
Miller, Raymond, 98, retired medical doctor and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Nov. 27. Celebration of life, 11 a.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church. McClendon-Winters.
Owasso
Thompson, Bentley, 14, student, died Friday, May 28. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Destiny Life Church, Collinsville. Bixby-South Tulsa, Bixby.
Pryor
De Campos, Elizabeth Del Cid, 50, Country Cottage restaurant worker, died Sunday, May 30. Service 10 a.m. Friday, First United Methodist Church. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Byrom, James Sr., 58, Blue Bell Creameries shipping and receiving clerk, died Thursday, June 3. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla. Service 2 p.m. Monday, First Christian Church, Cleveland, Okla.
Verdigris
Files, David Neal, 71, petroleum engineer, died, Thursday, June 3. Private family service.
