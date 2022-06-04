Deaths published Sunday, June 5, 2022

TULSA
Ahrens, Ellen Florine, 77, Tulsa Public Schools bus driver and home health aide, died Friday, May 20. Graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday, Fairview Cemetery of Maguire, Noble. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Carlson, Marc, 59, died Tuesday, May 21. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Tulsa Historical Society. Graveside service, Saturday at Deadwood, Texas, Cemetery. Carter Davis, the Davis Family Funeral Home and Crematory — Walker Brown Chapel.
Chaney, Patricia “Pat” Perry, 81, entrepreneur, died Friday, June 3. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Evans, Amber, 40, home health patient caregiver, died Wednesday, May 22. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Gillham, Frances, 101, Tulsa Paper Co., died Thursday, June 2. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Funeral services 10 a.m. Friday, First Seventh-Day Adventist Church of Tulsa. Burial, Memorial Park Tulsa. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Husen, Stephanie, DO, 48, orthopedic surgeon, died Wednesday, June 1. Rosary service 7 p.m. Friday, Church of Saint Benedict, Broken Arrow. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Church of Saint Benedict, Broken Arrow. Private family burial following. Hayhurst.
Linthicum, David, 66, Chevron project manager and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, June 1. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
McKee, Michelle Rae, 50, died Tuesday, May 31. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Merrill, Harold A., 101, geologist, died Wednesday, June 1. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Mills, James, 58, landscaper, died Wednesday, June 1. Services pending. Ninde | Mosaic.
Nguyen, Manh Tien, 69, assembly worker, died Wednesday, June 1. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Monday, Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Shurley, Sharon, 77, child welfare specialist, died Tuesday, May 17. Celebration of life/reception 1 p.m. Friday, Stanleys Funeral Home.
Williams-McClure, Devin Wayne, 19, died Wednesday, June 1. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Tuesday, Carbondale Assembly of God. Ninde Brookside.
Wilson, Patricia Ann “Trisha”, 80, homemaker, died Thursday, June 2. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Presbyterian Disciples Church, Pawhuska. Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Fletcher, Garry, 56, oil and gas industry marketing director, died Wednesday, June 1. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Middaugh, Bob, 83, retired Broken Arrow Public Schools maintenance director, died Saturday, May 28. Celebration of life service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Christian Church. Floral Haven.
Smith, Effie Mae, 99, real estate agent, died Monday, May 30. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Burial June 13, Huttonville Cemetery. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Bixby
Willcutt, Jerry L., 82, retired Shell Oil Co. computer operator, died Sunday, May 29. Visitation 6–8 p.m. Thursday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel.
Taggart, Gary William, 68, retired Sinclair regional marketing director, died Monday, May 30. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Asbury United Methodist-Mason Chapel. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Cleveland, Okla.
Simon, Leonard, 89, retired Cleveland Public Schools and Army veteran. Died Friday, June 3. Family will receive friends and family 5-7 p.m. Monday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Celebration of life 11 a.m. June 20, First Baptist Church. Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Collinsville
Simmons, Saundra Kay, 79, homemaker, died Monday, May 30. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Friday, New Home Cemetery Chapel, Peggs, and celebration of life picnic 1 p.m. June 12, New Home Cemetery, Peggs. Mowery, Owasso.
Sand Springs
Younger, James Roy “Jim”, 72, retired Commercial Fire Protections Systems Inc. owner, died Thursday, June 2. Celebration of life 2 p.m. June 13, First Baptist Church of Sapulpa. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Sapulpa
Billingsly, Jacquetta, 63, administrative assistant, Central Technology Center, died Sunday, May 29. Viewing/visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service. Funeral service 2 p.m. Monday, HillSpring Church, Sand Springs. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.