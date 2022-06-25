Deaths published Sunday, June 26, 2022

TULSA
Brown-West, Mary, 93, teacher, died June 23. Funeral services 1 p.m. Monday, Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa, with interment at Green Hill Memorial Mausoleum.
Freeman, Mary Sue, 85, office manager, died Monday, June 13. Funeral 11 a.m. Thursday, Parkview Baptist Church. Burial to follow, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Garrett, James “Hippie,” 78, truck driver, died Thursday, June 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and funeral service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Means, Trace James, 5, died Monday, June 20. Visitation 6-7 p.m. and rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
Neal, Jack Roland, 90, oil and gas measurement equipment and Army veteran, died Thursday, June 2. Services pending, Moore Southlawn Funeral Home.
Nestle, J. Gary, 80, retired Petroleum Club manager and Army veteran, died Friday, June 24. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, Church of Saint Mary. Ninde Brookside.
Robertson, Ellen, 67, secretary, died Monday, June 20. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, Church of Saint Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Service.
Snider, Gregory “Mark,” 70, musician, died Wednesday, June 22. Private family service planned with the family planning a separate event for friends. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Stuart, Robert Jack “Bob,” 96, owner of J.D. Young Co. and Army Air Corps veteran, died Monday, May 30. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Thursday, Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church. Ninde Brookside.
Thompson, C. Thomas, 97, retired physician, Saint Francis medical executive and Navy veteran, died Friday, June 17. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, First Presbyterian Church. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
White, Eddie Wayne, 90, university professor and Air Force veteran, died June 23. Services pending, Jack’s Memory Chapel Inc.
Wilson, Adrien Dishone, 13, student, died June 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Funeral services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church, Tulsa. Burial to follow at Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow. Dillon Funeral Service.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Hicks, Leon, 78, retired public school counselor and educator, died June 23. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Rivercrest Chapel, Bixby. Funeral 2 p.m. Wednesday, South Tulsa Baptist Church. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
Ledbetter, James, 65, welder, died Wednesday, June 8. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Mannford Assembly of God. Garrett Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Martin, Kenny Leroy, 66, plumber, died Wednesday, June 22. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel.
Matlock, Alton “Glen,” 81, Matlock security owner and Army veteran, died Thursday, June 16. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Cleveland, Okla.
Blake, Sybil, 96, retired owner of Dari-Diner, died Monday, June 20. Memorial services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, First Christian Church. Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Irwin, Elvin, 71, Marine veteran, died Thursday, June 23. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Woodland Cemetery.
Coweta
Jones, Emily, 85, certified nursing assistant, died Sunday, June 19. Viewing noon-5 p.m. Sunday, June 26, Garrett Funeral Home. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Monday, Garrett Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Jenks
Beck, Barbara, 87, homemaker, died Wednesday, June 22. No local services planned. Family will have a private service at a later date. Schaudt Glenpool Funeral Service.
Owasso
Stewart, Kenneth Darwin, 86, Meadow Gold/Borden maintenance supervisor, died Tuesday, June 21. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service.
