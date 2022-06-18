Deaths published Sunday, June 19, 2022

TULSA
Beam, Beverly A., 91, retired medical secretary, died Thursday, June 16. Rosary 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Xavier Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Dagley, Kenneth Harlan Jr., 76, died Sunday, June 12. Celebration of life service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Fowler, Charles B., 80, truck driver and U.S. Army veteran, died Thursday, June 16. No services planned. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood.
Freeman, Mary Sue, 85, office manager, died Monday, June 13. Funeral service 11 a.m. June 30, Parkview Baptist Church. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Oneal, Mary Martha, 61, cashier, died Thursday, June 16. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Proctor, Kenneth, 73, home remodeling, died Friday, June 17. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Redyke, Donna, 76, elementary school principal, died Thursday, June 16. Funeral service 2 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church. Moore Southlawn Chapel.
Rogers, Marion B., 94, retired office worker at Social Security Administration, died Wednesday, June 15. Funeral 1 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Smith, James Ray “Jim,” 71, retired TD Williamson senior NC programmer and Navy veteran, died Friday, June 10. Celebration of Life service was held Saturday, and interment was at Stokes Cemetery, Bartlesville. Mowery, Owasso.
Thomas, Joyce, 88, homemaker, died Wednesday, June 15. Visitation 2 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home and Crematory.
Thompson, C. Thomas, 97, retired physician and Saint Francis Health System executive, died Friday, June 17. Services pending. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
Williams, Joyce Cromer, 90, died Thursday, April 14. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Estes, Gene, 83, retired business executive and coach, died Thursday, June 16. Services 11 a.m. Wednesday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel.
Gibson, Thelma U., 89, retired Southwestern Bell telephone operator, died Tuesday, June 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Bixby Cemetery.
Retheford, David K., 68, seamless guttering business owner and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, June 15. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory.
Bristow
Justice, Farris Ann (Parks), 85, retired, died Wednesday, June 8. Family memorial pending. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
Broken Arrow
Burns, Darlene, 87, former Arrow Heights Baptist Church secretary, died Friday, June 17. Visitation 6 p.m. Wednesday. Funeral service 10 a.m. Thursday. Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside committal 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Hayhurst.
Cloer, M. Susan, 86, elementary teacher, died Saturday, June 11. Memorial service 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Victory Christian Center. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Matlock, Alton “Glen,” 81, U.S. Army veteran, died Thursday, June 16. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Selman, Hugh, 88, retired Aerospace and Defense Electronics electrical engineer and Navy veteran, died Friday, June 10. Celebration of life service 10 a.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church. Floral Haven.
Smith, Dave, 73, retired flight instructor with FAA, Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology and U.S. Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, June 15. Celebration of life service 10 a.m. Wednesday, The Assembly in Broken Arrow. Graveside committal on Wednesday 1:30 p.m., Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Hayhurst.
Cleveland, Okla.
Simon, Leonard, 89, retired Cleveland Public Schools and U.S. Army veteran, died Friday, June 3. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church in Cleveland. Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Sweeden, Mack, 87, retired U.S. Navy, died Thursday, June 16. Memorial services 2:30 p.m. Monday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel. Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Coweta
Baucom, Marvin Lynn, 78, roofing contractor, died Thursday, June 16. Visitation 6 p.m. Monday. No services planned. Brown Funeral Home.
Glenpool
Calvert, Clara Norma, 94, retired Glenpool Public Schools cafeteria supervisor, died Saturday, June 18. Service pending. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Jenks
Arnold, Harry Joseph, 82, retired pattern maker, died Thursday, June 16. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service Chapel. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Okmulgee
Collins, Karen, 67, Air Force veteran and homemaker, died Monday, June 13. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
Prue
Goodman, Bobby, 81, retired, died Thursday June 16. Visitation 10 a.m. Monday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Graveside services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Prairie View Cemetery. Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
