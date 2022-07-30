 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Sunday, July 31, 2022

TULSA

Allen, Andrew, 90, attorney, died Tuesday, July 26. Services pending. Rose Hill.

Brandenburg, Sheila, 62, registered nurse/homemaker, died Thursday, July 28. Services are pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Campbell, Mary S. “Sue,” 93, homemaker, died Monday, July 25. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Gilbert, Robert Randle, 84, retired banker and Navy veteran, died Monday, July 25. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Thursday, Harvard Avenue Christian Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Hays, Steven, 42, IT specialist, died Tuesday, July 26. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel Funeral Home.

Hoover, Zachary Xavier, 45, golf course maintenance at Page Belcher Golf Course, died Tuesday, July 26. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Mark Griffith Westwood Chapel.

Kropp, Michael O. Jr., 62. stucco technician, died Wednesday, July 27. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Llewellyn, Matthew, 40, Creek County Ambulance senior administrator, died Thursday, July 14. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service and Crematory.

Martinez Garcia, Fausto, 63, landscape architect, died Saturday, July 23. Celebration of life service 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Skelton, Ann, 85, retired beautician, died Wednesday, July 27. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Snow, Robert Frank, 89, died Thursday, Jan. 20. Celebration of life gathering, Wednesday, Aug. 10, Floral Haven Funeral Home Family Center, Broken Arrow.

Umbarger, James Theodore, 88, retired Sandoz Pharmaceutical neuropsychiatric specialist, died Tuesday, July 26. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and rosary 7 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, Church of Saint Mary.

Welch, Georgie, 83, K-Mart merchandiser, died Wednesday July 27. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and celebration of life service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Smith, Warren Douglas, 92, retired American Airlines crew chief and Air Force veteran, died Monday, July 25. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, The Bridge Church. Leonard-Marker.

Williams, Dale, 68, retired aircraft mechanic, died Wednesday, July 27. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel. Leonard-Marker.

Broken Arrow

Cooper, Nancy, 82, deputy Tulsa County court clerk, died Wednesday, July 27. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Church of Christ.

Lawson, Bob, 80, magazine publisher and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, July 27. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church. Hayhurst.

Collinsville

Blackford, Joe Ian, 86, Marine Corps and Army National Guard veteran and retired Pepsi salesman, died Thursday, July 28. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church Collinsville.

Owasso

Fankhauser, Darlene Faye, 91, Penwell Publishing binder, died Thursday, July 28. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Funeral 1 p.m. Monday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.

Kee, Charles Dewaine, 93, Air Force veteran and retired insurance agent, died Tuesday, July 26. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Owasso First United Methodist Church. Mowery.

Schulze, Sherry Lanell, 54, chiropractic assistant, died Tuesday, July 26. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.

