Deaths published Sunday, July 3, 2022

TULSA
Bugh, Donald “Don,” 91, Air Force veteran and retired CEO of NGL Supply Inc., died Wednesday, June 29. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, Highland Park Christian Church, 5708 E. 31st St., Tulsa. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home.
Collins, Phillip Michael, 70, retired draftsman and veteran, died Monday June 27. Services pending. Serenity Funerals and Cremation.
German, Peggy, 92, real estate business owner, died Tuesday, June 28. Private services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Jackson, Betty Jo, 71, credit card debt collector for Shell Oil Credit Card Center, died Thursday, June 30. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Johnson, Arlene L., 62, ALJ Cardinal Consulting owner, died Friday, May 27. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, Church of the Madalene. Ninde Brookside/Mosiac Memorial.
Keith, Frankie L., 91, homemaker, died Saturday, July 2. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Salikof, Cynthia Ludman, 76, homemaker, died Thursday, June 30. Graveside service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Shea, Donna, 93, registered nurse, died Wednesday, June 29. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel.
White, James T. “Jim,” 92, minister, died Tuesday, June 28. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Faith United Methodist Church. Stanleys.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Adcock, James Lee, 79, credit manager for Shell Credit Card Center and Army veteran, died Friday, July 1. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Hiatt, Melia Danielle, 15, student, died Saturday, June 25. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Tuesday, The Church at Battle Creek. Ninde Brookside, Tulsa.
Sanstra, Alan Douglas, 79, died Sunday, May 22. Celebration of Life 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Family Center.
Vintaloro, Fermina B., 93, homemaker, died Wednesday, June 29. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Weaver, Robin Dwaine, 73, Broken Arrow Public Schools transportation, died Wednesday, June 29. Memorial service 12 p.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Claremore
Burk, Carol Sue, 78, homemaker, died Thursday, June 30. Funeral service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Cleveland, Okla.
Dryden Jr., Terry, 38, died Monday, June 27. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Thursday, Cleveland (Okla.) Community Center. Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Collinsville
Edmonson, Judith Kay, 81, TransOK technical support, died Friday, June 1. Services pending. Mowery.
Leonard
Campbell, Scott, 57, Ludger’s Bavarian Cakery sous chef, died Monday, June 27. Memorial visitation 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, Bixby.
Mount Pleasant, Texas
Wohlford, Ed, 59, IT technician, died Saturday, July 2. Private family services will be held at a later date. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home.
Nowata
Roberts, Lillian, 88, vice president, Keystone Pipe and Supply, died Thursday, June 30. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Owasso
Britton, Clay Hardin, 71, Britton Roofing owner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, June 19. Services pending. Mowery.
Eddington, Peggy Royal, 82, retired registered nurse, died Thursday, June 30. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mowery Funeral Service. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa.
Horstman, George Albert, 83, Oklahoma Department of Corrections prison guard, died Saturday, June 18. Funeral 11 a.m. Friday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.
Pryor
Spiegel, Melba, 98, homemaker, died Tuesday, June 28. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Janson, Teresa Lynne, 66, insurance claims examiner, died Tuesday, June 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Legacy Chapel-Woodland Memorial Park, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Reach Church, Tulsa. Dillon.
Terlton
Jones, Betty, 92, homemaker, died Friday, July 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
