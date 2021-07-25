Deaths published Sunday, July 25, 2021

TULSA
Bates, David Wesley, 57, Holly Frontier boiler operator, died Wednesday, July 20. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Bibby, Bette Davis, 74, retired teacher, died Tuesday, July 20. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, Asbury Methodist Church.
Copp, Ida, 92, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 21. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday and celebration of life 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Fernandez, Luis, 88, parts cleaner, died Thursday, July 22. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Hagedorn, Frank, 83, retired attorney, died Saturday, July 10. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, First United Methodist of Tulsa. Fitzgerald Southwood.
Hambric, Barbara June, 91, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Friday, July 23. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Payne, Jr., Thomas “Tom,” 56, customer service representative for Allied Bank and Marines veteran, died Monday, July 19. Private family services. Garrett, Broken Arrow
Smith, (Patsy Ruth), 89, legal secretary, died Thursday, July 22. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Thompson, Johnnie E., 91, retired truck driver and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 15. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Morning Star Baptist Church.
Williams, Lana Lee, 68, homemaker, died Sunday, July 18. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, Bixby.
Wilson, Blanche L., 100, medical receptionist, died Friday, July 23. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Private family service.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Collins, Duane, 82, retired American Airlines purchasing manager, died Tuesday, July 20. Services pending. Bixby-South Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Cooper, Clifford “Bud,” 78, ordained minister with Glorious Church and Living Truth Ministries pastor, died Tuesday, July 20. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Foster, Butch, 71, welder and Vietnam Army veteran, died Wednesday, July 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Hollomon, Bill, 85, retired welding foreman at LIMCO and Army and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, July 14. Committal 2 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Hayhurst.
Jackson, James, 88, retired salesman for Blue Circle Cement and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 22. Graveside service 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Grand View Cemetery in Kaw City. Memorial service 2 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church in Oklahoma City, Hayhurst.
McIlnay, Sandra Lee, 85, Realtor, died Wednesday, July 21. No services planned. Floral Haven.
Shelby, Betty, 85, interior decorator, died Sunday, July 11. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Sequoyah Creek Church. Hayhurst.
Watkins, Daryl, 59, aircraft maintenance crew chief for American Airlines, died Wednesday, July 21. Reception 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Memorial service 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, Foundations Church, Tulsa.
Catoosa
Edmundson, Jr., Carl Forrest, 72, information technology manager and Navy veteran, died Thursday, July 22. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Timber Ridge Assembly of God Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Jenks
Claypool, Steven, 69, custom remodeler, died Monday, July 19. Private family services. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Muskogee
Sauer, Clarence “Mike” Michael, 73, Marine Corps veteran and ONG line locator, died Monday, July 12. Memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Waymire, Christopher John, 72, retired pipe inspector and Army veteran, died Sunday, July 4. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Las Vegas, Nevada
Burton, Daniel T., 82, retired airline captain and Marines veteran, died Monday, July 19. No services planned.
