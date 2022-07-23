 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Sunday, July 24, 2022

  • Updated
TULSA

Beebe, Samuel William, 64, machinist, died Friday, July 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Buchert, Theresa, 68, church secretary, died Thursday, July 21. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Burial will be private.

Comstock, Dan, 80, oil & gas measurement specialist, died Thursday, July 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and rosary 7 p.m., both Wednesday at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, Church of the Resurrection.

Conwell, M. Elaine, 76, retired Sears receiving clerk, died Sunday, July 17. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Dunbar, Billy Joe, 94, foreman for MTTA and Army veteran, died Monday, July 18. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Greiner, Claus, 85, retired Hilti production manager, died Friday, July 15. Rosary 1:30 p.m. and funeral Mass 2 p.m. Monday, St. Benedict Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Luna, Shellie Jean, 48, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 20. Private family service. Moore’s Memory Chapel.

Montgomery, Joel, 84, lead estimator, died Thursday, July 21. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Moore Southlawn Chapel.

Moss, Odell “Jim”, 80, salesman for Kraft Foods and Marine veteran, died Wednesday, July 20. Viewing 12-8 p.m. Tuesday, and funeral service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore Southlawn Chapel.

Partin, James Russell, 96, metal fabricator and Army veteran, died Wednesday, July 20. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, New Home Freewill Baptist Church.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Talley, Allen, 76, Williams Cos. environmental engineer and Air Force veteran, died Friday, July 15. Private family services. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Broken Arrow

Cornish, Homer, 96, retired operational manager for Seismic Exchange and Marine veteran, died July 19. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Visitation Suites. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.

Dobbins, Norma, 92, human resources at Braden Gearmatic, died Thursday, July 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 25, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Services 10 a.m., Tuesday, Trinity Lutheran Church.

Henry, Susan, 67, retired co-owner of Nu Way Cleaners, died Thursday, July 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, and funeral service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Lee, Keith, 60, site supervisor for City of Broken Arrow Water Department, died Wednesday, July 20. Service pending. Garrett Funeral Home.

Lynch, Gene, 91, American Airlines mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, July 19. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Visitation Suites, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Church of Christ.

Renfro, Ted, 74, oil and gas draftsman, died Friday, July 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Swart, Martha, 90, university geology department office manager, died Wednesday, July 20. No services scheduled. Hayhurst.

Catoosa

Lewis, Lester, 76, pipe fitter and Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 5. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Stanleys Funeral Home.

Collinsville

Rodriguez, Santiago, 40, Tulsa County Sheriff's deputy and Navy Reserve, died Wednesday, July 20. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso. Funeral service 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Therese Catholic Church.

Denver, Colo.

Maxwell, Maria, 96, beauty salon owner, died Monday, July 11. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Rosary 10:30 a.m. and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, Church of Saint Benedict, Broken Arrow.

Maramec

Bockelman, Ronny Ernest, 77, Boeing airplane mechanic and Navy veteran, died Thursday, July 14. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Pawnee United Methodist Church. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Okmulgee

Culbert, James K. “Doc”, 87, professor at Panhandle State University and Army veteran. Died July 3. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home Chapel.

Owasso

Martin, Nancy, 83, died Friday, July 15. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel. Reception to follow.

Pawnee

Bradley, Sharon Ann, 60, graphic artist, died Tuesday, July 12. Service 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, family residence. Poteet. 

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 6 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

