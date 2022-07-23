Deaths published Sunday, July 24, 2022

TULSA
Beebe, Samuel William, 64, machinist, died Friday, July 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Buchert, Theresa, 68, church secretary, died Thursday, July 21. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Burial will be private.
Comstock, Dan, 80, oil & gas measurement specialist, died Thursday, July 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and rosary 7 p.m., both Wednesday at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, Church of the Resurrection.
Conwell, M. Elaine, 76, retired Sears receiving clerk, died Sunday, July 17. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Dunbar, Billy Joe, 94, foreman for MTTA and Army veteran, died Monday, July 18. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Greiner, Claus, 85, retired Hilti production manager, died Friday, July 15. Rosary 1:30 p.m. and funeral Mass 2 p.m. Monday, St. Benedict Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Luna, Shellie Jean, 48, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 20. Private family service. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
Montgomery, Joel, 84, lead estimator, died Thursday, July 21. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Moore Southlawn Chapel.
Moss, Odell “Jim”, 80, salesman for Kraft Foods and Marine veteran, died Wednesday, July 20. Viewing 12-8 p.m. Tuesday, and funeral service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore Southlawn Chapel.
Partin, James Russell, 96, metal fabricator and Army veteran, died Wednesday, July 20. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, New Home Freewill Baptist Church.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Talley, Allen, 76, Williams Cos. environmental engineer and Air Force veteran, died Friday, July 15. Private family services. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Broken Arrow
Cornish, Homer, 96, retired operational manager for Seismic Exchange and Marine veteran, died July 19. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Visitation Suites. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Dobbins, Norma, 92, human resources at Braden Gearmatic, died Thursday, July 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 25, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Services 10 a.m., Tuesday, Trinity Lutheran Church.
Henry, Susan, 67, retired co-owner of Nu Way Cleaners, died Thursday, July 21. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, and funeral service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Lee, Keith, 60, site supervisor for City of Broken Arrow Water Department, died Wednesday, July 20. Service pending. Garrett Funeral Home.
Lynch, Gene, 91, American Airlines mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, July 19. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Visitation Suites, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Church of Christ.
Renfro, Ted, 74, oil and gas draftsman, died Friday, July 15. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Swart, Martha, 90, university geology department office manager, died Wednesday, July 20. No services scheduled. Hayhurst.
Catoosa
Lewis, Lester, 76, pipe fitter and Army veteran, died Tuesday, July 5. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Stanleys Funeral Home.
Collinsville
Rodriguez, Santiago, 40, Tulsa County Sheriff's deputy and Navy Reserve, died Wednesday, July 20. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, Owasso. Funeral service 10 a.m. Thursday, St. Therese Catholic Church.
Denver, Colo.
Maxwell, Maria, 96, beauty salon owner, died Monday, July 11. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Rosary 10:30 a.m. and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, Church of Saint Benedict, Broken Arrow.
Maramec
Bockelman, Ronny Ernest, 77, Boeing airplane mechanic and Navy veteran, died Thursday, July 14. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Pawnee United Methodist Church. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Okmulgee
Culbert, James K. “Doc”, 87, professor at Panhandle State University and Army veteran. Died July 3. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home Chapel.
Owasso
Martin, Nancy, 83, died Friday, July 15. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel. Reception to follow.
Pawnee
Bradley, Sharon Ann, 60, graphic artist, died Tuesday, July 12. Service 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, family residence. Poteet.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.