Deaths published Sunday, July 18, 2021

TULSA
Baron, Robin, 60, software consultant, died Wednesday, July 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Barron, Elaine, 68, homemaker, died Monday, June 14. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, Trade Winds hotel. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Beach, Grace A., 91, homemaker, died Thursday, July 15. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Baptist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Beil, Don, 76, regional sales manager for Western Paper Co. and Air Force veteran, died Monday, July 5. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Yale Avenue Christian Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Bramble, Dr. Fred, 78, clinical psychologist, died Sunday, July 11. Memorial service pending. Sanders Funeral Service, Kingfisher.
Colbert, Othella Lee, 67, homemaker, died Monday, July 12. Services pending. Serenity.
Douglass, Frank, 91, gas measurement supervisor, died Monday, June 28. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, Cedar Ridge Christian Church, Broken Arrow. Moore’s Southlawn.
Garrett, Richard, 69, machinist and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, July 14. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Berean Missionary Church.
Green, Annie Mae, 87, instructional aide, died Thursday, July 15. Services pending. Jack’s.
Hagedorn, Frank, 83, retired attorney, died Saturday, July 10. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, First United Methodist of Tulsa. Fitzgerald Southwood.
Hatten, Cheryl Ann “Sheri,” 60, certified nursing assistant, died Wednesday, July 14. Service 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, RiverCrest Chapel & Event Center, Bixby. RiverCrest Cremation, Bixby.
Kinney, Dolores J. Henshaw, 87, homemaker, died Thursday, July 15. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Lamprich, Eloise, 91, homemaker, died Tuesday, July 13. Private graveside service pending. Schaudt’s.
Larson, Mardelle Jean, 79, retired real estate agent, died Friday, July 16. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Mincheff, Evelyn, 96, homemaker, died Monday, July 5. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Naifeh, JoAnn, 89, convenience store owner, died Friday, July 16. Trisagion 6:30 p.m. Monday, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at St. Anthonys Christian Orthodox Church.
Nash, Mildred, 74, para educator, died Friday, July 9. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church. Interment, Green Acres Memorial Gardens.
Phillips, Steven W. “Steve,” 55, Broken Arrow High School science teacher, died Tuesday, July 13. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, Sand Springs. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Cedar Ridge Christian Church.
Sanders, Carol Lee, 85, volunteer and advocate, died Friday, July 9. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, First Presbyterian Church. Stanleys.
Sheehan, Mary Catherine, 94, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 14. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, Christ The King Catholic Church. Ninde Brookside.
Taeoalii, Eddieson Kapiolani “Eddie,” 37, oil derrickman and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 8. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Friday, Stanleys Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Owen, Audie M., 94, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 14. Viewing 5-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home, Jenks. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Woodland Acres Baptist Church, Tulsa
Reeder, Patricia, 86, clerical worker, died Wednesday, July 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center. Bixby-South Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Byerlee, Rosie Mae, 86, homemaker, died Saturday, July 10. Service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Thomas Community Church. Brown, Coweta.
Cheeseman, Gary, 70, maintenance insurance specialist and Navy veteran, died Thursday, July 8. Graveside committal 11 a.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson, Hayhurst.
Collins, Mavis, 95, housekeeper, died Saturday, July 3. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer, Tulsa.
Maxwell, Paul Douglas, 63, car salesman and Coast Guard veteran, died Friday, July 16. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Coweta
Queen, Suzi Ann, 76, retired Realtor, died Thursday, July 8. No services planned. Brown.
Pawnee
Glanville, Fordia, 97, homemaker, died Tuesday, July 13. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Poteet Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Pawnee First United Methodist Church. Burial 3 p.m. Monday, Wilburton Memorial Garden Cemetery Wilburton.
Sand Springs
Phillips, Patricia, 63, law billing clerk, died Friday, July 16 Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Broadway Baptist Church, Sand Springs, Oklahoma.
Sperry
Sutterfield, Sherrell Kay “Sherrie” (Smith), 70, homemaker, died Thursday, July 15. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Johnson Funeral Home.
Yale
Carter, Euna Jean, 87, artist, died Friday, July 16. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral, Cleveland, Oklahoma.
