Deaths published Sunday, July 17, 2022

TULSA
Goben, Robert, 64, shipping and delivery engineer, died Tuesday, July 12. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Lieser, Richard K., 86, retired business owner, died Friday, July 15. Services pending. Stanleys.
Llewellyn, Matthew Quinn, 40, senior administrator for Creek County Ambulance, died Thursday, July 14. Funeral service 11 a.m. Aug. 2, Rivercrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory.
LoVellette, William E., 94, dentist and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, July 10. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Maldonado, Julia, 91, homemaker, died Friday, July 15. Funeral service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, 918-585-1151.
Neal, Jack Roland, 90, oil & gas measurement equipment president and Army veteran, died Thursday, June 23. Rosary 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa. Memorial mass 10:30 a.m. Friday, Church of the Resurrection, Tulsa.
Ryan, William M., 65, contractor, died July 13. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Webster, Cornell, 67, retired Seattle Seahawks cornerback, died Thursday, July 7. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, and service noon Saturday, Morning Star Baptist Church.
Whitman, Norma Ardis, 95, hairdresser, died Saturday, July 9. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, John Knox Presbyterian Church. Stanleys.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Henderson, David, 84, self-employed research and design engineer, died Monday, June 27. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, John Knox Presbyterian Church, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Matlock, Maryjane, 79, retired teacher, died Tuesday, July 12. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
Young, Emma, 84, Tulsa educator, died Tuesday, July 12. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, James United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Reed Culver Funeral Home.
Broken Arrow
Garrison, Violet Wynema, 94, homemaker, died Monday, July 11. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday with reception to follow, both at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
Trimble, Sue Ann, 74, homemaker, died Friday, July 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Rivercrest Chapel, Bixby. Funeral 10 a.m. Tuesday, South Tulsa Baptist Church. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory.
Henryetta
Willhite, John, 86, farmer, died Sunday, July 10. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Visitation Suites, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Locust Grove
Shelton, June Ellen, 86, G.C. Broach Co. secretary/treasurer, died Thursday, June 30. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday with visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and memorial service 11:30 a.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Oakhurst
Baker, Clifford Lorenzo, 60, mechanic, died July 13. A service is being planned for a later date. Rivercrest Cremation.
Pawnee
Bradley, Sharon Kay, 60, graphic artist, died Tuesday, July 12. Services pending. Poteet.
Sand Springs
Patrick, Mary Beth (Shelton), 77, retired Shell Oil Co. accounting, died Thursday, July 14. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Fireside Baptist Church, Collinsville. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oak Hill Cemetery, Mannford. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Terlton
Meadors, James Donald, Sr, 92, retired City of Tulsa water and sewer worker and Korean War Army veteran, died Thursday, July 14. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Serenity Funerals and Cremation Chapel. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.