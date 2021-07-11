Deaths published Sunday, July 11, 2021

TULSA
Bretanus, John L., 57, promotional advertising representative, died Friday, July 9. Celebration of life 6-10 p.m. Friday, James E. McNellie’s Pub. Bixby-South Tulsa.
Butler, Anthony, 26, automotive restorer, died Friday, July 3. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Collins, Frances Rena, 58, died Tuesday, July 6. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Critz, Carl E., 68, auto mechanic, died Monday, July 5. Services pending. Stanleys.
Ecker, Breanna, 23, died Tuesday, June 22. Memorial services 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Kelley, Jr., William “Bill,” 90, retired mechanical designer and Army veteran, died Wednesday, June 16. Memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, Tulsa Central Church of the Nazarene. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Kraft, Judith, 76, fabric protection business owner, died Monday, July 5. Celebration of life 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Marshall, Kenneth Gregg, 53, aircraft mechanic for American Airlines, died Tuesday, June 29. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jack’s Memory Chapel. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Calvary Baptist Church, Sapulpa. Burial, Green Acres Memorial Gardens.
Park, Felix Roman, Jr., 86, stockbroker and Navy veteran, died Sunday, July 4. Memorial service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Parish of Christ the King. Schaudt’s.
Speakman, Richard Lee, 74, died Thursday, July 8. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Tierney, Edward, 94, retired manager for Met Life, died Wednesday, July 7. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, The Church of Saint Benedict. Fitzgerald Southwood.
Yeck, Gary, 76, financial advisor, died Thursday, July 8. Memorial service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Stanleys Funeral and Cremation Service.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Beggs
Stinnett, David, 65, retired, died Saturday, July 10. Service pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Broken Arrow
Botsford, Dorothy, 95, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 7. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Okmulgee Cemetery. McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, Okmulgee.
Farley, Paul, 93, oil and gas industry landman and Navy veteran, died Monday, July 5. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Maloney, Richard E. “Rick,” 67, accountant, died Friday, June 25. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Stewart, Jason, 45, user interface and experience manager, died Wednesday, July 7. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Church On The Move, Tulsa. Hayhurst.
Williams, Eugene A., 77, retired Navy veteran, died Monday, July 5. Viewing noon-6 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Claremore
Moore, Frances, 99, clerk for Key Shoe store, died Friday, July 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home. Service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, North Park Trinity Baptist Church, Claremore. Burial, Woodlawn Cemetery.
Cleveland, Oklahoma
Hamilton, Amy, 34, inside sales representative for DeComp Composites, Inc. died Wednesday, July 7. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Keeling, Opal Marie, 76, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 7. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Davenport
McCullough, Timothy, 66, contractor, died Saturday, July 3. Services 2 p.m. Thursday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa. Interment, Resthaven Cemetery, Sperry.
Jenks
Burleson, Barbara Sue, 81, retired executive secretary, died Saturday, July 10. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Kiefer
Walker, Phares “Ace,” 84, retired electrician and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, July 1. Private family services. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Mannford
Jones, Charlotte, 82, died Friday, July 9. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Oklahoma.
Owasso
Manning, Freeda Lucille, 82, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 7. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Luce, Lloyd, 77, retired, died Saturday, July 10. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Sand Springs Church of God.
Sapulpa
Johnson, Ardis, 84, retired Spirit Bank Gold Club manager, died Friday, July 2. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oak Hill Cemetery Siloam Springs, Ark.
Skiatook
Swant, Billy Jack, 85, oil sales representative, died Friday, July 9. Services pending. Peters-Stumpff.
Wichita, Kansas
Walterbach, Carol Ann, 79, died Saturday, July 3. Service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Ascension Lutheran Church. Downing & Lahey Mortuary.
