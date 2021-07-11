 Skip to main content
Deaths published Sunday, July 11, 2021
Deaths published Sunday, July 11, 2021

TULSA

Bretanus, John L., 57, promotional advertising representative, died Friday, July 9. Celebration of life 6-10 p.m. Friday, James E. McNellie’s Pub. Bixby-South Tulsa.

Butler, Anthony, 26, automotive restorer, died Friday, July 3. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

Collins, Frances Rena, 58, died Tuesday, July 6. Services pending. Schaudt’s.

Critz, Carl E., 68, auto mechanic, died Monday, July 5. Services pending. Stanleys.

Ecker, Breanna, 23, died Tuesday, June 22. Memorial services 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Kelley, Jr., William “Bill,” 90, retired mechanical designer and Army veteran, died Wednesday, June 16. Memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, Tulsa Central Church of the Nazarene. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Kraft, Judith, 76, fabric protection business owner, died Monday, July 5. Celebration of life 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Marshall, Kenneth Gregg, 53, aircraft mechanic for American Airlines, died Tuesday, June 29. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jack’s Memory Chapel. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Calvary Baptist Church, Sapulpa. Burial, Green Acres Memorial Gardens.

Park, Felix Roman, Jr., 86, stockbroker and Navy veteran, died Sunday, July 4. Memorial service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Parish of Christ the King. Schaudt’s.

Speakman, Richard Lee, 74, died Thursday, July 8. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Tierney, Edward, 94, retired manager for Met Life, died Wednesday, July 7. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, The Church of Saint Benedict. Fitzgerald Southwood.

Yeck, Gary, 76, financial advisor, died Thursday, July 8. Memorial service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Stanleys Funeral and Cremation Service.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Beggs

Stinnett, David, 65, retired, died Saturday, July 10. Service pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Broken Arrow

Botsford, Dorothy, 95, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 7. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Okmulgee Cemetery. McClendon-Winters Funeral Home, Okmulgee.

Farley, Paul, 93, oil and gas industry landman and Navy veteran, died Monday, July 5. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Maloney, Richard E. “Rick,” 67, accountant, died Friday, June 25. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Stewart, Jason, 45, user interface and experience manager, died Wednesday, July 7. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Church On The Move, Tulsa. Hayhurst.

Williams, Eugene A., 77, retired Navy veteran, died Monday, July 5. Viewing noon-6 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Claremore

Moore, Frances, 99, clerk for Key Shoe store, died Friday, July 9. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, MMS-Payne Funeral Home. Service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, North Park Trinity Baptist Church, Claremore. Burial, Woodlawn Cemetery.

Cleveland, Oklahoma

Hamilton, Amy, 34, inside sales representative for DeComp Composites, Inc. died Wednesday, July 7. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Keeling, Opal Marie, 76, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 7. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Davenport

McCullough, Timothy, 66, contractor, died Saturday, July 3. Services 2 p.m. Thursday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa. Interment, Resthaven Cemetery, Sperry.

Jenks

Burleson, Barbara Sue, 81, retired executive secretary, died Saturday, July 10. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Kiefer

Walker, Phares “Ace,” 84, retired electrician and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, July 1. Private family services. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Mannford

Jones, Charlotte, 82, died Friday, July 9. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Oklahoma.

Owasso

Manning, Freeda Lucille, 82, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 7. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.

Sand Springs

Luce, Lloyd, 77, retired, died Saturday, July 10. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Sand Springs Church of God.

Sapulpa

Johnson, Ardis, 84, retired Spirit Bank Gold Club manager, died Friday, July 2. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oak Hill Cemetery Siloam Springs, Ark.

Skiatook

Swant, Billy Jack, 85, oil sales representative, died Friday, July 9. Services pending. Peters-Stumpff.

Wichita, Kansas

Walterbach, Carol Ann, 79, died Saturday, July 3. Service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Ascension Lutheran Church. Downing & Lahey Mortuary.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

