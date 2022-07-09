Deaths published Sunday, July 10, 2022

TULSA
Barker, Reba Nell, 88, retired registered nurse, died Thursday, July 7. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel. Funeral 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 13, Eastwood Baptist Church.
Collins, Daniel, 83, financial adviser, died Wednesday, July 6. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and celebration of life 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Dunn, Harold, 100, veteran, died Friday, July 8. Services pending. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Fitzgerald, Annette D., 86, retired Saint Francis Hospital registered nurse, died Sunday, May 22. Rosary 10:30 a.m. and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Monday, Church of the Resurrection. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Fryhover, Darren Cole, 58, Incredible Pizza manager, died Tuesday, June 28. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Oct. 1, Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home, Westwood Chapel.
O’ Neill, Marian Louise, 34, died Tuesday, July 5. No local services planned. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Poe, Jacqueline Jane, 83, investor and philanthropist, died Monday, July 4. Celebration of life pending. Ninde Brookside/Mosaic Memorial.
Roffers, Alyce Margaret “Peg”, 89, retired Drysdales department manager, died Thursday, July 7. No local services. Ninde Brookside.
Smith, Benny, 83, salesman and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, July 6. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Friday, Garnett Assembly of God. Moore Southlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Burkes, William “Bill,” 78, U.S. Postal Service manager, died Tuesday, June 7. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Crossroads Fellowship Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Guel, Mike, 64, retired Army and retired USPS employee, died Thursday, July 7. Funeral service, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt Glenpool Funeral Service Chapel.
Broken Arrow
Baumer, Susan Renee, 63, communications manager, died Saturday, July 2. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Clark, Gary D., 85, retired EDG Engineering vice president and Marine Corps major, died Sunday, July 3. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, Bixby.
Davis, Samuel Adam, III, 81, pharmacist and Army veteran, died Saturday, July 2. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Kue, Yia Yang, 84, homemaker, died Sunday, June 26. Service 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Ledbetter, Jared, 35, Bass Pro Shops warehouse employee, died Wednesday, June 22. Services pending. Garrett.
Trimble, Sue Ann, 74, homemaker, died Friday, July 8. Services pending. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory.
Catoosa
Terrell, David Michael, 62, Verinovum systems analyst, died Tuesday, July 5. Service 11 a.m. Monday, First Church, Owasso. Mowery, Owasso.
Waters, Joseph, 91, construction manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, July 2. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Glenpool
Martin, Bruce, 61. ODOT county bridge coordinator, died Tuesday, July 5. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel, Bixby. Leonard-Marker, Bixby.
Hominy
Wilcox, David, 65, died Thursday, July 7. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Jenks
Williamson, Earnie Curtis “EC”, 75, business owner and retired Air Force veteran, died Sunday, July 3. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Monday with family present from 5-7 p.m. Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Beaver Street Baptist Church.
Woodard, Shirley Lee, 86, died Thursday, July 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Floral Haven. Funeral service 12:30 pm, Wednesday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Locust Grove
Shelton, June Ellen, 86, G.C. Broach Co. secretary/treasurer, died Thursday, June 30. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, and memorial service 11:30 a.m. Monday, all at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Okmulgee
Ellison, Ruby Katherine “Kathy,” 70, retired accountant, died Sunday, July 3. Funeral 10 a.m. Monday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service & Crematory.
Owasso
Dorton, Loretta Mae, 83, homemaker, died Wednesday, July 6. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and funeral 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Pryor
Dugan, Rev. Ed Monroe, 71, retired banker with Pryor First National Bank and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, July 6. Visitation 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service Owasso. Funeral 10 a.m. Monday, Owasso First Assembly of God.
Sand Springs
Ogle, Kenneth N., 60, retired state police officer, died Saturday, June 25. Graveside service was held Friday, July 1, Woodland Memorial Park. Rivercrest Cremation.
Wagoner
Paris, Jay A., 66, Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, July 6. Private family service at a later date. Shipman.
