Deaths published Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022

TULSA
Barry, Emily, 102, homemaker, died Monday, Jan. 3. Private family services. Cremation Society.
Bolding, Lloyd, 86, Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 28. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Woodland Cemetery, Sand Springs. Cremation Society.
Bullington, Peggy Jo, 89, beautician, died Thursday, Jan. 6. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Friday, Memorial Drive United Methodist Church.
Gurkowski, Larry, 70, retired nephrologist, died Thursday, Dec. 30. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, St. Pius X Catholic Church Chapel. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Jones, Russell O. Jr., 95, retired American Airlines mechanic and Army Air Forces veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 4. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.
Laus, Ruben, 87, medical doctor, died Saturday, Jan. 1. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and rosary 7 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel; funeral Mass 11 a.m. Friday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church.
Lott, Franklin D., 61, minister, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Celebration of life 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Park Church of Christ, Moore's Southlawn.
McIntosh, Jerry, 70, printer and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 1. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Moore, Rebecca, 68, died Monday, Jan. 3. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Pirtle, Jack Densmore, 94, instrumentation specialist Texaco, Holly, Sinclair refineries, died Jan. 5. Burial 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church, Dillon Funeral Service.
Stricker, Dawn, 69, actress, singer and performer, died Tuesday, Jan. 4. Private family service. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Thompson-Bragg, Armilda “Midge,” 95, died Friday, Jan. 7. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Turner, Bill, 60, construction truck driver, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Chapel.
Williams, Robert C., 88, insurance agent and Air Force veteran, died Jan. 3. Services are pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Winter, Josephine “Josie,” 89, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 30. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Trinity Episcopal Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Wright, Tracy, 32, nurse, died Monday, Jan. 3. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Thursday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Foster, Sharon L., 85, retired veterinary clinic office administrator, died Friday, Jan. 7. Services will be held in Osceola, Neb. Moore's Southlawn.
Hughes, Blake Lee, 28, electric utility lineman, died Friday, Dec. 31. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa.
Johnstone, Jerry, 83, railroad signalman, died Wednesday, Jan. 5. Family services. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
MacDonald, Dennis, 58, state government employee, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Family services. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Miller, Leslie “Tinker,” 85, football coach and NFL scout, died Wednesday, Jan. 5. Memorial service pending. Hayhurst.
Stamper, Gerald “Pete,” 85, lawyer, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Family services. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Starr, Felicia, 52, front-end team leader, died Saturday, Jan. 1. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa. Cremation Society, Tulsa.
Trenholm, Jeff, 82, Air Force veteran and foundry sales representative, died Wednesday, Jan. 5. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Turner, Wendy, 40, teacher, died Tuesday, Jan. 4. Memorial service 1:30 p.m. Friday, Asbury United Methodist Church Mason Chapel, Tulsa. Floral Haven.
Claremore
Deaver, Donald, 88, Texas/Oklahoma Express Teamster, died Thursday, Jan. 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Rice Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, King Road Baptist Church.
Collinsville
Rundenza, Rodger Lawrence Jr., 37, Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 1. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, New Life Assembly. Mowery, Owasso.
Wipf, LaDonna Jean, 65, homemaker, died Tuesday, Jan. 4. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Coweta
Hood, Louise, 90, teacher, died Thursday, Jan. 6. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Inola
Cline, Eddie, 58, Tulsa Public Schools diesel mechanic, died Friday, Dec 31. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Jennings
Youtsey, Lloyd, 90, retired from Nadel and Gussman, died Friday, Jan. 7. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Mannford
Spencer, Paula, 75, died Tuesday, Jan. 4. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel, Cleveland, Okla.
Owasso
Donaho, Clayton David, 47, auto technician, died Monday, Jan. 3. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.
Franklin, Dolly Ann, 85, secretary and Marine Corp. veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 6. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Tecumseh
Monroe, Thomas James, 87, state of Oklahoma chief boiler inspector and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 4. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Cooper Funeral Home.
Wagoner
Moore, Betty, 91, retired Lancaster Agency office manager, died Thursday, Jan. 6. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Mallett Funeral Home Chapel, and service 1 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.