Deaths published Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022

TULSA
Duncan, Maurice G., 93, certified public accountant, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Friday and celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Hart, Edward W., 91, sales engineer and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 19. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Saint Matthews Episcopal Church, Sand Springs. Floral Haven.
Hawkins, George Robert, 71, retired from the Marine Corps, died Monday, Jan. 24. Private services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Houchin, Mary Louise, 98, seamstress, died Thursday, Jan. 27. Private family service. Moore’s Southlawn.
Johnson, Jeffrey, 79, Schlumberger geophysicist, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. No services scheduled. Schaudt’s.
Johnson, Patricia, 88, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 28. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood.
Logan, Bethel, 98, retired from Graphic Electronics Co., died Friday, Jan. 28. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Majors, Richard F. “Rick,” 75, Majors Men's Wear owner and retailer, died Thursday, Jan. 27. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Miller, Lynda Kay, 82, retired owner of Miller’s Wicker Warehouse, died Thursday, Jan. 27. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
O’Meilia, Jay, 94, artist, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Rosary 5:30 p.m. Friday, Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, and Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Christ the King Catholic Church.
Roth, Eleanor, 92, retired teacher, died Tuesday, Jan 25. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, and service 2 p.m. Feb 7, both at RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.
Sanders, Doyle, 74, newspaper photojournalist and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, Jan. 24. No services planned. Moore's Southlawn.
Scharf, Fred, 91, engineering construction company manager and president, died Thursday, Jan. 27. No services planned. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Simon, Douglas Michael, 67, retired American Airlines welder, died Monday, Jan. 24. Services pending. Stanleys.
Smith, Elvida, 90, Zebco assembly line worker, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, in The Colony, Texas. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Stuart, Connie, 83, manufacturing business owner, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Turman, Michael, 71, tire store manager, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Life Church South, Broken Arrow.
Volz, Germaine “Gerry,” 85, claims processor, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Rosary 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, both at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Zaloudik, Paul Fred, 78, retired F&M Bank executive vice president, died Wednesday, Jan. 19. Private family services. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Arnett
Thompson, Douglas, 62, office manager, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Chapel, Tulsa, Shaw Funeral Home, Vici.
Bixby
Smith, Rodney, 76, retired Bell Finance computer programmer and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 27. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Grace Baptist Church. Leonard Marker.
Broken Arrow
Carson, Peggy, 89, housewife, died Thursday, Jan. 27. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Hazelwood, Coleen, 81, GTE/Valor vice president of operations, died Thursday, Jan. 27. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Indian Springs Country Club, and service 2 p.m. Monday, South Broken Arrow Baptist Church. Hayhurst.
Herzler, Roger, 76, retired American Airlines inspector and Marine Corps veteran, died Monday, Jan. 24. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Hayhurst.
Laws, Steve, 72, SM Laws Construction owner, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Presley, Garland, 63, welder, died Thursday, Jan. 27. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Park Grove Cemetery. Garrett.
Rhodes, Kyle, 54, Lifetime Fitness sales manager, died Friday, Jan. 28. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Claremore
Moses, Robert Thomas “Tom,” 78, sales manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Cleveland
Dugan, Garry Sr., 70, retired from Holly Frontier, died Friday, Jan. 28. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and private graveside service.
Collinsville
Huff, William Ezekiel “Zeke," 58, Macy’s Distribution Center quality control operator, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Glenpool
Perry, Gerald, 51, Sam Perry & Son Painting co-owner, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Private family services. Schaudt's.
Ketchum
Wall, Regina, 102, homemaker, died Tuesday, Jan. 25. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Saint Bernard's Catholic Church, Tulsa. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Oklahoma City
Harrington, Daphne, 80, died Thursday, Jan. 20. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, The Place Church, Blanchard. Signature Cremation.
Sand Springs
Clinkenbeard, Larry, 77, retired TK International welder, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sarasua, Holly Alana, 40, Southwest Airlines customer service agent, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service, and celebration of life 10 a.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Mast, Albert, 89, Army veteran and telephone repairman, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at Green Hill Funeral Home.
Turnbull, Richard, “Dick," 77, Army veteran and coach, teacher and fly fishing guide, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Green Hill Funeral Home.
