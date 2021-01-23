Deaths published Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021

TULSA
Brown, Patsy, 87, commercial insurance underwriter, died Wednesday, Jan. 20. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Caffey, Robert W. “Bob,” 78, retired Thermal Specialties Inc. owner and Air Force veteran. died Friday, Jan. 22. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Chambers, Steven, 67, Terry Mosley CPA accounting director, died Friday, Jan. 22. Services at a later date. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Coble, George Miller, 92, retired Tulsa firefighter and veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 17. Viewing 3-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Dickson, James "Jim," 88, landman, died Monday, Jan. 18. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Haskins, Deborah Lynn, 68, paralegal, died Sunday, Jan. 17. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow and service by webcast 10 a.m. Thursday, Bethany Church, Broken Arrow.
Henry, Sharron L., 76, homemaker, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Services Pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Hill, Georgia W., 92, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 23. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Hill, Talmadge Edward, 93, auto sales manager and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and gaveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Marshall, Marcia L., 89, homemaker, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
McClintock, Tommy, 63, rancher, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Mitchell, Iva L., 95, homemaker, died Thursday, Jan. 21. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.
Nelson, Donna M., 94, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 22. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Reeves, Earl, 87, college president and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Jan. 11. Service at a later date. Serenity Funerals and Creamtory.
Sartin, Joann, 90, died Monday, Jan. 18. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Schoonover, John P. Jr., 89, retired Baker Hughes Co. facility supervisor and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Brown, Coweta.
Smalley, Wayne D., 88, route salesman and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 13. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Swift, Ruthette, 91, grade school teacher, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Private family services. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.
Teague, Lesley, 64, Copart car salesman and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 20. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel. Burial Memorial Park Cemetery.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Dodson, Johnny, 77, Bama Foods maintenance, died Friday, Jan. 15. Private family service. Garrett.
Hancock, Johnny Lee, 57, ONEOK engineer, died Wednesday, Jan. 20. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oneta Holiness Church.
Nalley, David, 85, Murphy Sanitary sales representative and Army veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Service, 11 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst.
Ochoa Uribe, Margarita, 84, homemaker, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Mass held Friday, Church of Saint Benedict. Private interment. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.
Santana, Julieta Zulema Gonzalez, 91, government secretary, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Private family service. Garrett.
Spires, Imogene, 86, secretary, died Sunday, Jan. 17. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, Floral Haven Funeral Home, and service 12:30 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Catoosa
Porter, Wanda L., 88, print shop bindery, died Monday, Jan. 18. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Rosewood Chapel, Tulsa, and graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow.
Collinsville
Fielding, Juanita Mae, 79, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 20. Visitation, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, and service, 11 a.m. Friday, Eastland Assembly, Tulsa.
Coweta
Baucom, Mary, 92, Gibble gas station owner, died Friday, Jan. 15. Viewing 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Garrett Funeral Home chapel.
Jenks
Myers, Edward Bertram "Bert," 84, American Airlines quality assurance auditor, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Services pending. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.
Okmulgee
Perryman, Timothy Lee, 58, truck driver, died Wednesday, Jan. 20. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Okmulgee Funeral Service.
Owasso
Lee, Joyce, 97, homemaker, died Tuesday, Jan. 19. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Sandlin, Murl, 84, Ventaire sheet metal worker, died Wednesday, Jan. 20. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Mallory Funeral Home, Keota, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Unity Baptist Church, Keota. Mowery.
Tockey, Richard Earle, 74, Rainbow/Bimbo bread salesman and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 14. Services pending. Mowery.
