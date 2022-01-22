 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths published Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022
TULSA

Adrian, George, 77, courier, died Sunday, Jan. 16. Graveside service pending. Schaudt’s.

Broughton, James, 83, industrial arts teacher, died Wednesday, Jan. 19. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. 

Carmack, Eleanor Davy, 86, art instructor, died Dec. 18. Service 3 p.m. Thursday, First Presbyterian Church. Stanleys Funeral Service.

Carson, Desa Jan, 89, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 19. Private services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Claiborne, Thomas Wesley “Wes,” 82, retired former owner of Claiborne Sinclair Full Service Gas Station, died Friday, Jan. 21. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.

Davis, Michael A., 84, retired cost analyst for Burtek Inc., died Friday, Jan. 21. Rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Pius X Catholic Church and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Deaton, Rebecca, 68, obstetrician, died Wednesday, Jan. 19. Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Stanleys Funeral Service, and private memorial service available to all by Zoom 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Garrett, Peggy, 65, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 19. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Saturday and service 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Glenpool.

Gatewood, John Bradford, 68, special delivery postman, died Thursday, Jan. 13. Services pending. Schaudt's.

Havenstrite, Chester, 85, American Airlines senior purchasing agent and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 17. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn.

Judd, Paul E., 91, lumber yard foreman, died Tuesday, Jan. 18. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Macri, Arthur “Mike,” 91, business owner, died Thursday, Jan. 20. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, Christ the King Catholic Church.

Mullins, Lova, 75, store manager, died Wednesday, Jan. 19. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, Garnett Road Baptist Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Rainbolt, Dimitra, 86, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 21. Funeral service is pending. Moore Southlawn Chapel.

Shaw, Tim, 57, paint and body shop owner, died Wednesday, Jan. 19. Service is pending. Moore Southlawn Chapel.

Stowers, Ruth, 81, real estate agent, formerly of Tulsa, died Friday, Jan. 21. Schaudt’s.

Towry, Marion Forrest Jr., 79, sales executive and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 16. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Grace Lutheran Church. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

McCann, Michael, 75, Tesoro Refining and Marketing vice president and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 14. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service.

Mustain, Donald Jr., 62, State Farm Insurance team member, died Tuesday, Jan. 18. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service.

Broken Arrow

Loague, Melissa, 59, nurse, died Tuesday, Jan. 18. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Turnham, Cathy, 74, retired St. Francis Hospital South registered nurse and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 20. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home; and graveside service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Wright, Beckie, 72, insurance customer relations representative, died Tuesday, Jan. 18. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Catoosa

Farley, Raymond Wesley “Ray,” 71, retired Robertson Tire chief financial officer and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 12. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and graveside service 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, Dick Duck Cemetery.

Coweta

Swarer, Velma Louise, 74, homemaker, died Monday, Jan. 17. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Brown Funeral Home. 

Hulbert

Harvey, Terry, 67, died Tuesday, Jan. 4. Family services. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Owasso

Baldwin, Robert “Bob” Lockett, 74, retired American Airlines mechanic and U.S. Air Force veteran, died Friday, Jan. 21. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints in Owasso. Mowery

Edmondson Black, Melody Dawn, 52, American Airlines facilities coordinator, died Thursday, Jan. 20. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Bare, Glenda G., 79, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 21. Visitation 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Sapulpa

Smith, Jack, 86, electrician, died Dec. 24, 2021. Memorial Services 2 p.m. Monday at Green Hill Funeral Home. Green Hill Funeral Home - Sapulpa. 

Wynona

Fields, Dennis, 77, Owner of Fields Ranch, died Thursday, Jan. 20. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday at Chapman Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla. Private Family Service. Chapman-Black Funeral Home.

Death notices policy

