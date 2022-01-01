 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022
0 entries

Deaths published Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

  • 0

TULSA

Bell, Susan N., 81, retired Broadway theater company manager, died Friday, Dec. 24. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home Chapel.

Bravo, Leonard, 94, died Sunday, Dec. 19. No local services planned. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Cannavan, Phillip S., 97, retired Tulsa Public Schools custodial manager, died Sunday, Dec. 26. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Chapel.

Isam, Charles, 93, retired Sears & Roebuck furniture and appliance repair, died Monday, Dec. 27. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Lieser, Patricia Roberts, 85, former owner and director of Channing Day School, died Friday, Dec. 31. Services pending. Stanleys.

Mahoney, Donald G., 93, retired microscope technician at the University of South Florida and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Dec. 31. Private family service. Hayhurst.

McCall, Helen Jo, 79, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Viewing 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, and service 3 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Powers, John C. “Jack,” 85, retired Episcopal rector, died Monday, Dec. 27. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Trinity Episcopal Church. Ninde Brookside.

Smith, Willa Dean, 89, homemaker, died Tuesday, Dec. 28. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Mount Hope Cemetery, Afton. Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home, Grove.

Trecek, Brenda, 73, human resources administrative assistant for ORU, died Friday, Dec. 31. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel

Wehrs, Roger, 96, Army veteran and doctor, died Tuesday, Dec. 28. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Whitney, David M., 70, CEO of GBE Services Corp., died Tuesday, Dec. 28. Services pending. Stanleys.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Nix, Carol, 80, Bixby Public Schools substitute teacher and Doc’s Country Mart cashier, died Friday, Dec. 31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Bixby Free Will Baptist Church.

Broken Arrow

Fulton, Robert Jr., 99, retired Saint Francis Hospital chief radiological technician and Army veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 23. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Heritage United Methodist Church.

Wallen, Bryan A., 39, owner of BBW Landscape and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Claremore

Page, Nancy Jane, 70, charge nurse, died Wednesday, Dec. 15. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Friday, Destiny Life Church in Claremore. Moore Funeral Home Southlawn Chapel.

Oklahoma City

Haslett, Lisa Carol, 51, student and Navy veteran, died Friday, Dec. 24. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, All Nations Baptist Church, Muskogee. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Hollingsworth, Marcella, 96, retired sales manager, died Thursday, Dec. 30. Visitation 9 a.m.-2p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.

Owasso

Beers, James Russell, 68, Dakota Premium Hardwoods general manager, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church. Mowery.

Mayes, John Clark, 76, ONEOK accountant and Army veteran, died Friday, Dec. 24. Visitation 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 1:30 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert