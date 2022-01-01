Deaths published Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

TULSA
Bell, Susan N., 81, retired Broadway theater company manager, died Friday, Dec. 24. Memorial service 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home Chapel.
Bravo, Leonard, 94, died Sunday, Dec. 19. No local services planned. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Cannavan, Phillip S., 97, retired Tulsa Public Schools custodial manager, died Sunday, Dec. 26. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Ninde Brookside Chapel.
Isam, Charles, 93, retired Sears & Roebuck furniture and appliance repair, died Monday, Dec. 27. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Lieser, Patricia Roberts, 85, former owner and director of Channing Day School, died Friday, Dec. 31. Services pending. Stanleys.
Mahoney, Donald G., 93, retired microscope technician at the University of South Florida and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Dec. 31. Private family service. Hayhurst.
McCall, Helen Jo, 79, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Viewing 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, and service 3 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Powers, John C. “Jack,” 85, retired Episcopal rector, died Monday, Dec. 27. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Trinity Episcopal Church. Ninde Brookside.
Smith, Willa Dean, 89, homemaker, died Tuesday, Dec. 28. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Mount Hope Cemetery, Afton. Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home, Grove.
Trecek, Brenda, 73, human resources administrative assistant for ORU, died Friday, Dec. 31. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel
Wehrs, Roger, 96, Army veteran and doctor, died Tuesday, Dec. 28. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Whitney, David M., 70, CEO of GBE Services Corp., died Tuesday, Dec. 28. Services pending. Stanleys.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Nix, Carol, 80, Bixby Public Schools substitute teacher and Doc’s Country Mart cashier, died Friday, Dec. 31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Bixby Free Will Baptist Church.
Broken Arrow
Fulton, Robert Jr., 99, retired Saint Francis Hospital chief radiological technician and Army veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 23. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Heritage United Methodist Church.
Wallen, Bryan A., 39, owner of BBW Landscape and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 29. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Claremore
Page, Nancy Jane, 70, charge nurse, died Wednesday, Dec. 15. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Friday, Destiny Life Church in Claremore. Moore Funeral Home Southlawn Chapel.
Oklahoma City
Haslett, Lisa Carol, 51, student and Navy veteran, died Friday, Dec. 24. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, All Nations Baptist Church, Muskogee. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Hollingsworth, Marcella, 96, retired sales manager, died Thursday, Dec. 30. Visitation 9 a.m.-2p.m. Wednesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Owasso
Beers, James Russell, 68, Dakota Premium Hardwoods general manager, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church. Mowery.
Mayes, John Clark, 76, ONEOK accountant and Army veteran, died Friday, Dec. 24. Visitation 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service, and service 1:30 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.