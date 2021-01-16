Deaths published Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021

TULSA
Anderson, Donna, 81, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Brice, Andrew, 77, retired Mathis Brothers manager, died Sunday, Jan. 10. No services planned.
Hanson III, Charles O. “Chuck,” 76, attorney and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 13. Visitation 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 and live stream memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, both at Ninde Brookside Funeral and Cremation Service.
Hensley, Mary K., 93, retired First United Methodist Church administrative assistant, died Friday, Jan. 15. Private family service. Ninde Brookside.
Jones, Jack A., 91, salesman, died Thursday, Jan. 14. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Private family service.
Lollis, Myra, 58, Saint Francis admissions clerk, died Thursday, Jan. 14. Services pending. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
McFarland, Linda, 73, office manager, died Sunday, Dec. 20. Memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Morgan, Henry Lee, 75, automobile mechanic and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 12. Services pending. Jack's Memory.
Mount, Susan Cox, 80, died Friday, Jan. 15. Private family service. Ninde Brookside.
Nix, Paul, 75, professor, died Tuesday, Jan. 5. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Nowlin, Sr., Donald Lee, 80, retired event coordinator for OSU-Tulsa and Army veteran, died Wednesday, January 13. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Tallent, Mary C., 81, Tulsa County District Court jury coordinator, died Wednesday, Jan. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Winebrenner, Michael, 62, maintenance worker, died Monday, Jan. 11. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Oliver, Doris (Horn), 92, died Wednesday, Jan. 13. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Topeka, Kansas, Bixby Funeral Service
Broken Arrow
Anderson, Theda M., 81, homemaker, died Friday, Jan. 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Coleman, William, 69, Grace Christian School vice principal and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 14. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, The Assembly of Broken Arrow. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Drake, Roger, 60, business owner, died Tuesday, Jan. 12. Streaming memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, St. James United Methodist Church, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Engle, Marjorie, 93, parts manager for Sunoco, died Wednesday, Jan. 13. Private family service. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Haas, Laveda, 77, advertising sales representative for KVOO Radio Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 13. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Harrison, Thomas “Tommy” Keith, 60, veteran, died Friday, Jan. 8 Memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Jones, Tim, 68, landscaper, died Thursday, Jan. 14. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Martin, Myrna, 83, saleswoman for Kay’s Flowers and Gifts and Renberg’s, died Friday, Jan. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Matthews, Roger, 73, teacher, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Church of Christ.
Nunnery, Doris, 75, U.S. Pipeline owner, died Thursday, Jan. 14. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Sunday, January 17, at Nunnery residence, 8424 E. Freeport Street, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst.
Sloan, Jane, 74, Village Health Care registered nurse, died Sunday, Jan. 3. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, Greenleaf Barn. Hayhurst.
Collinsville
Guinn, Alfred Leo, 72, retired machinist for McDonnell Douglas, died Thursday, Jan. 14. Services pending. Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Coweta
Kirkland, Junior, 94, retired mineworker, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Brown Funeral Home. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Vernon Cemetery.
Glenpool
Clark, Jesse Earl, 96, general contractor and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 12. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Mounds
Sample, Cynthia Sue, 66, administrative assistant, died Tuesday, Jan. 5. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Muskogee
Tripp, Perry Wayne, 79, retired American Foundry maintenance supervisor and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Memorial service noon Wednesday, Ft. Gibson National Cemetery, Ft. Gibson. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral Service, Tulsa.
Owasso
Lewis, Teresa Elaine, 63, H & R Block tax preparer, died Monday, Jan. 11. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and service 7:00 p.m. Monday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Melone, Carrol, 91, homemaker, died Sunday, Jan. 10. Visitation noon-2 p.m Monday, Mowery Funeral Service. Graveside 2 p.m. Monday, Fairview Cemetery.
Smith II, Carl Daggett, 75, retired Tulsa Police Officer, Limestone Fire Department Chief and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Live stream service 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Mowery Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Pitts, Barbara “Twyla” (Holderread), 91, retired Allied Stamp worker, died Friday, Jan. 15. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Chapel.
Ward, David, 76, retired business owner, died Wednesday, Jan. 13. No services planned. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Verdigris
Thompson, Joe “J.C.”, 77, meat cutter, died Tuesday, Jan. 12. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
