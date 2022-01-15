Deaths published Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022

TULSA
Ainsworth, William G. Jr, 93, Amoco division order analyst and Army veteran, formerly of Tulsa, died Monday, Jan. 10, in Granite Falls, N.C. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Southlawn.
Bellinger, Duane W., 96, chemical engineer and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 9. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Cooper, Daniel, 38, software engineer and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Dec. 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Cremation Society.
Cothern, Betty, 92, executive assistant, died Friday, Jan.14. Private family service will be held at a later date. Moore's Southlawn.
Kirk, Rebecca L., 75, counselor, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Viewing 2-7 p.m. Tuesday with visitations 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, all at Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home, Jenks; memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Jenks Church, Jenks.
Lewis, Richard T., 83, Best Choice Guttering Inc. owner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Viewing 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Moore, Jean, 94, secretary, died Monday, Jan. 10. Private family services. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service.
Oakley, James B. III, 77, retired St. John Medical Center x-ray technician, died Friday, Jan. 14. Service pending. Ninde | Mosaic Memorial.
Orbison, Patricia, 69, real estate agent, died Thursday, Dec. 9. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Presbyterian Church. Cremation Society.
Pettifer, Katherine Kittrell, 69, accountant, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church.
Statum, Harold “Red,” 84, KTUL-TV salesman and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 13. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Sweet, Barbara, 48, customer service representative, died Saturday, Dec. 25. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel.
Thompson, J.D., 101, retired Thompson Heat & Air Service Co. owner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, in Grand Prairie, Texas. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel.
Turner, Mark, 94, retired Postal Service mail carrier and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Wagener, Robert “Bob," 73, petroleum oil rig inspector, died Thursday, Jan. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Wedel, George Thiessen Jr., 94, Air Force veteran, died Monday, Jan. 10. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Wells, Dottie, 94, waitress, died Monday, Jan. 10. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Allen, Inell Gaddy, 92, died Tuesday, Jan. 4. Service 1 p.m. Friday, Trinity Lutheran Church. Floral Haven.
Downing, Darrell, 75, chief draftsman, died Friday, Jan. 14. Viewing 12-8 p.m. Tuesday, and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Kirby, Greg, 64, retired city of Broken Arrow storm water engineer, died Wednesday, Jan. 12. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and celebration of life 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Williams, Kaye (Broaddus), 68, truck driver, died Friday, Jan. 14. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta. Services at later date. Brown, Coweta
Catoosa
Farley, Raymond “Ray” Wesley, 71, U.S. Army veteran and chief financial officer for Robertson Tire Co., died Wednesday, Jan. 12. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Cleveland, Okla.
Money, Juanita, 92, died Thursday, Jan. 13. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Collinsville
McGee, Christopher Charles, 83, printer and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Jan. 12. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso, and service 1:30 p.m. Monday, Collinsville Free Will Baptist Church.
Coweta
Parker, Helen, 92, Saint Francis Hospital licensed practical nurse, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Park Grove Cemetery, Broken Arrow.
Hallett
Starrett, Bill, 93, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla. Private family services.
Jennings
Mills, Orville, 77, died Tuesday, Jan. 11. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 pm. Tuesday, Jan. 18, First Baptist Church, Oilton.
Sand Springs
Gruber, Lynn, 72, secretary, died Thursday, Dec. 30. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn, Tulsa.
Thompson, Katherine M., 91, medication nurse, died Wednesday, Jan. 12. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Tuesday with visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.