Deaths published Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021

TULSA
Bachelder, William “Bill” David, 93, airline mechanic and Navy veteran. Died Sunday, Jan. 3. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Gary Kelley Add’Vantage Funeral Service. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow.
Cazenave, Phyllis Jean, 93, secretary for Los Angels Health Department, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Graveside service 1 p.m., Friday, Ft. Gibson Cemetery. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
Chernicky, David James, 67, died Monday, Jan. 4. Private family services. Smith & Kernke Funeral Directors, Oklahoma City.
Constien, Suzanne, 77, elementary teacher, died Dec. 20. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
Helinski, Ann, 99, retired home health aide, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Monday, Catholic Parish of the Most Precious Blood. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Holmberg, Joyce Ann, 79, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Private family service, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Mayes, Rodney Gene, 66, retired City of Tulsa training and development manager and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso. Service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church.
Mills, Frances “Pat,” 97, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 2. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Myers, Richard Eugene, 89, Koch Oil Right of Way agent and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 8. Service pending. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service..
Pollock, Floreine Elizabeth, 106, high school cafeteria worker, died Monday, Jan. 4. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage Funeral Service. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. Pious Catholic Church. Burial, Okmulgee Cemetery.
Rohner, William Paul, 64, retired engineer for Google, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Smith, Tammy, 60, office manager Rooney Insurance Agency, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Webstream memorial service 3 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Eastlawn.
Steele, Roselle, 93, homemaker, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Tessmer, Marva Jean, 85, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 9, Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel
Tilley, Lucille, 95, office manager, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Torchia, Dr. James S., 88, orthodontist, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, Saint Bridget Catholic Church, Scammon, Kansas.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Shanks, Naomi Ruth, 73, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 9. Services pending. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Allison, Steve, 54, Oklahoma Inspections owner, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Visitation, 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Church at Battle Creek.
Braun, Marge, 87, florist, died Saturday, Jan. 2. Private family service 11 a.m. Friday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Coupe, Herbert J, 76, retired Dillard’s regional shoe coordinator, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Eastland Baptist Church.
Jones, Elmarie, 86, secretary and homemaker, died Friday, Dec. 25. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church of Broken Arrow. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
King, Don, 83, Woolworth district manager and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Jan. 5. Services pending. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Wilkinson, Wauthena M., 93, homemaker, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
Claremore
Duke, Billie Marlene, 88, nanny, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Spencer, Wm. Frank, 67, OTR truck driver. died Thursday, Jan. 7. Visitation 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore's Southlawn.
Cleveland, Okla.
Braden, Shirley, 82, warden for the State of Oklahoma Department of Corrections, died Friday, Jan. 1. Visitation 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Haney, Jr., Lawrence H., 90, Millrock Paint Manufacturing Co. owner, died Thursday, Jan. 7. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa. Private family service.
Mounds
Sample, Cynthia Sue, 66, administrative assistant, died Tuesday, Jan. 5. Services pending. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Owasso
Chaloupek, Mary, 98, Cozy Corner Café owner, died Friday, Jan. 8. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Stewart, Shirley June, 82, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Wednesday, Jan. 6. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service. Service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.
Sand Springs
Harris, Charity Cecil, 94, minister and Marines veteran, died Friday, Jan. 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Service 12 p.m. Thursday, Happy Acres Cowboy Church, Mounds.
Matthews, Opal, 92, bookkeeper for Kerr Glass, died Friday, Jan. 8. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Marrow, Jack, 90, garage door installer and repairman, died Friday, Jan. 8. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Woodland Memorial Park.
