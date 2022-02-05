Deaths published Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022

TULSA
Ackley, Jack L., 94, research scientist and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 30. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, Sand Springs, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel.
Bagwell, Suzanne, 73, homemaker, died Monday, Jan. 31. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Eastwood Baptist Church. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Burns, Robert “Bob,” 75, Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 31. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, South Tulsa Baptist Church.
Cordell, Judith A., 72, car rental customer service representative, died Sunday, Jan. 30. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Cozort, M.O., 84, retired M.O. Cozort Home Builders Inc. owner and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, and service with military honors 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
DeFord, Evans Lovell, 86, Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 31. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday, and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Eason, Karl, 84, Triangle Express Trucking Co. district manager, died Wednesday, Feb. 2. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Moore's Southlawn Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Tulsa Christian Fellowship.
Feldmann, Eleanor, 94, public school teacher, died Monday, Jan. 31, Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Garland, Romonia Dianne, 78, retired clerical clerk, died Sunday, Jan. 30. Services pending. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Haney, Catherine P., 69, insurance manager, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Memorial service at a later date at Kirk of the Hills Church. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Kauble, Wlliard Erwin, 91, draftsman and Army veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 3. Service pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Mangeris, Peter, 71, field service engineer and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Jan. 28. Visitation 2-3 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
McCarty, Jeanne, 84, retired Holland Hall business manager, died Friday, Feb. 4. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
McGarrie, Ronald J. “Ron,” 88, retired Cities Service budget manager, died Thursday, Feb. 3. Memorial Mass 1 p.m. Thursday, Church of the Resurrection. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
McMillan, Kevin, 63, IT project manager, died Wednesday, Feb. 2. Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, both at Christ the King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Miller, Lynda Kay, 82, retired Miller’s Wicker Warehouse owner, died Thursday, Jan. 27. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Nevener, Stephen, 70, manual machinist, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Monday, South Tulsa Baptist Church. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Nole, William Page “Bill,” 86, Bill Nole Wrecking owner, died Sunday, Jan. 30. Private family service. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Pippin, Treva, 75, retired bookkeeper and pharmacy tech at Couch Pharmacy, died Friday, Feb. 4. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday and service 1 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside to follow, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Powell, Kenneth Alton, 81, retired registered pharmacist, died Thursday, Feb. 3. Service pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Rambo, Elaine, 74, homemaker, died Saturday, Jan. 29. Private family service. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Ravits, Richard, 69, attorney, died Thursday, Jan. 27. Memorial service at a later date. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Shields, Karla, 58, resident counselor, died Monday, Jan. 31. Private family services. Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service.
Turnbo, Norma, 80, community volunteer, died Saturday, Jan. 29. Celebration of life pending. Stanleys.
Unger, Joseph E., 90, Amoco Petroleum computer analyst and Army veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 3. Memorial service pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Williams, Walter W. “Pooch,” 84, home builder salesman and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Viewing, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service, 11 a.m. Thursday, Southwood Baptist Church.
Witt, Jimmy, 74, electrical designer and Army veteran, died Thursday, Jan. 13. Services pending. Brown-Winters, Miami, Okla.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Collier, Janet, 80, TV Guide head of training, died Monday, Jan. 31. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Dickson, Virginia, 90, homemaker/orchidist, died Saturday Feb. 5. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Doty, Donald, 88, materials manager and veteran, died Monday, Jan. 31. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Emerson, J.W., 91, Union High School head football coach and teacher, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Memorial service noon Friday, Feb. 18, South Tulsa Baptist Church. Hayhurst.
Holman, Matt, 33, financial analyst and attorney, died Saturday, Jan. 29. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Life.Church. Hayhurst.
LaCroix, Ray, 83, retired Navy aircraft mechanic and veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Medlock, Ray, 86, heavy equipment operator, died Wednesday, Feb. 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Chapel.
Salazar, Nick, 30, sanitation engineer, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Shanley, Joyce, 94, retired Star Jewelers salesperson, died Friday, Feb. 4. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, Blackwell Cemetery, Blackwell.
Smith, Marilyn Sue, 72, retired State Farm auto representative, died Thursday, Feb. 3. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 12:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Brown Funeral Home, Coweta.
Cleveland, Okla.
Arehart, David Earl, 62, mechanic and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 14. Memorial service 5 p.m. Monday, Midway Full Gospel Church, Tulsa. Johnson, Sperry.
Bloomfield, Kenneth, 91, Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Sunday February 6, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Church of Christ.
Hogue, Thomas, 67, truck driver, died Thursday, Feb. 3. Service pending. Chapman-Black.
Coweta
Arnold, Jeffrey Mark, 44, died Monday, Jan. 31. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Brown Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Saturday, Highland Park Cemetery, Kirksville, Mo.
Carriger, Wade Ventice, 74, computer shop owner and operator, and Navy veteran, died Friday, Jan. 28. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel.
Scott, Ann Marie, 87, rental property owner, died Thursday, Feb. 3. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, New Home Free Will Baptist Church, Broken Arrow.
Glenpool
Hunter, Joyce Maxine, 88, retired secretary, died Monday, Jan. 31. Service 10 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Haskell
Lewis, Dale Sr., 63, truck driver, died Wednesday, Jan. 26. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Liberty Baptist Chapel, Mounds. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
Hominy
Couffer, Christopher, 56, died Tuesday, Feb. 1. Service pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Mounds
Peterson, Hadley Elroy “Roy,” 84, real estate investor, died Friday, Jan. 28. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
Porter
Conder, Stephen, 46, died Monday, Jan. 31. Viewing 1-7 p.m. and visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home, Haskell, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Assembly of God Church, Haskell.
Main, Carl Richard, 83, retired Rockwell International tool maker and Navy veteran, died Friday, Feb. 4. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, CrossPoint Baptist Church, Coweta.
Sand Springs
Parks, Donald Leroy, 88, retired Don’s Cleaners owner, died Wednesday, Feb. 2. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa.
Sapulpa
Davidson, Robert, 65, plastics setup technician and Army veteran, died Monday, Jan. 31. Private family services. Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service.
Sperry
Speer, Michael, 61, CNC machinist, died Wednesday, Feb. 2. No services planned. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
