Deaths published Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022

TULSA
Andrews, J. David, 86, Postal Service window clerk and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 23. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn.
Bell, Rita Ely, 91, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 25. Services pending. Stanleys.
Bellinger, Duane W., 96, chemical engineer and Army veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 9. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore's Southlawn.
Bentley, Reba Gail, 84, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb. 13. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Berg, David Louis, 78, Walmart associate and Navy veteran, died Friday, Feb. 25. Services pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Carter, Glen Dale, 70, chef, died Wednesday, Feb. 23. Private family services. Schaudt’s.
Carter, Phillip, 81, master carpenter and construction worker, died Tuesday, Feb. 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa.
Contoise, Mary Ellen, 97, accountant, died Saturday, Feb. 19. Private family services. Stanleys.
Economos, Anna Mae, 88, retired payroll supervisor, died Thursday, Feb. 24. Private family services. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Kasper, Lucile, 98, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 21. Private family services. Schaudt’s.
Neyen, Nancy Ann, 81, retired postal worker, died Wednesday, Feb. 23. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Pierce, Karen King, 65, sales professional, formerly of Tulsa, died Wednesday, Feb. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Ryan, William, 79, aerospace engineer and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Feb. 12. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, and reception 2-4 p.m. Saturday, both at Stanleys Funeral Home.
Silkwood, Scott Alan, 58, food industry consultant, died Monday, Feb. 14. No services planned. Ninde / Mosaic.
Slemp, Charlotte Gibson, 91, retired St. John Medical Center dietitian, died Tuesday, Feb. 22. Services pending. Stanleys.
Stott, Dustin, 32, died Thursday, Feb. 24. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Straessle, Fred Leon, 69, Fresh Freddy's Produce proprietor and Navy veteran, died Friday, Feb. 18. Services pending. Serenity.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Ecklar, Benjamin Edward Jr., 79, auditor, died Saturday, Feb. 19. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Thursday and service 12:30 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Greer, Summer, 40, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 24. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Lake Church, Mannford.
King, Julie Kay, 73, preschool teacher, died Sunday, Feb. 20. Memorial service pending. Hayhurst.
Morton, Debra, 62, school bus driver, died Tuesday, Feb. 22. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday and service noon Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Smith, Leroy, 65, electronics technician, died Monday, Feb. 14. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Anglin, Linda, 72, retired cosmetologist, died Friday, Feb. 25. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Coweta
Carver, Johnny Lee, 71, retired machinist, died Tuesday, Feb. 22. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Coweta Assembly.
Harris, Thomas “Brad,” 61, Harris Landscapes Inc. owner, died Monday, Feb. 21, in Tulsa. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Brown Funeral Home Chapel.
Hominy
Strothmann, Charles, 73, retired truck driver, died Friday, Feb. 25. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Jenks
Claussen, Kathleen A., 67, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 22. No services planned. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.
Mounds
Martin, James T., 76, auto industry sales and service worker and Air Force veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 20. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, Assembly of God, Beggs. Rivercrest Cremation.
Owasso
Mozingo, Eldon A., 95, Tulsa City-County Health Department inspector and Army veteran, died Monday, Feb. 21. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service, and graveside service 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Evergreen Cemetery, Minco.
Stiner, Roy, 83, retired Zebco mechanical engineer and Army National Guard veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 24. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, March 3, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Porter
Blackmon, Joy Delight, 91, died Wednesday, Feb. 23. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Shipman Funeral Home, Wagoner, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Green, Jim Frank, 70, Case & Associates maintenance department manager and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 20, in Claremore. Visitation 2-7 p.m. Monday and service 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, both at Brown Funeral Home, Coweta.
Sapulpa
Gower, Elzy A., 73, heavy-equipment operator, died Thursday, Feb. 24. No services planned. Rivercrest Cremation, Bixby.
Tahlequah
Doyle, Wayne Eugene, 90, died Monday, Feb. 7. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Peggs Community Church, Peggs.
