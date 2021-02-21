Deaths published Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021

TULSA
Alfrey, Chester Albert, 79, truck driver, died Friday, Feb. 19. Graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Cemetery, Broken Arrow. Moore’s Memory.
Bowers, Rolland A., 87, university associate dean of education and Army veteran, died Monday, Feb. 15. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Tuesday, Asbury United Methodist Church.
Boudreaux, Pat, 73, retired Big Al’s Subs and Health Food Stores owner, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Service on 10 a.m. Thursday, Carbondale Assembly of God. Graveside committal, Park Grove Cemetery.
Bundy, Larry, 81, salesman, died Wednesday, Feb. 17. Rosary 7 p.m. Monday, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Cartwright, Gayla Lynn, 63, teacher, died Wednesday, Feb. 17. Celebration of life 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Church, Janice Claire, 90, teacher, died Tuesday, Feb. 16. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Conner, Isabella “Belle,” 97, retired secretary for Boeing, died Saturday, Feb. 13. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux.
Duncan, James “Tom,” 70, Tayloe Paper Company stripper and Army veteran, died Feb. 17. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, RiverCrest Chapel and Event Center. Graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Kansas Cemetery, Kansas, Okla. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Edminster, Josephine Elizabeth “Beth,” 96, kindergarten teacher and homemaker, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Ellsworth, Mary N., 88, registered nurse, died Friday, Feb. 12. Rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, and memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, both at Christ the King Catholic Church. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Ferguson, Thomas, 76, parts superintendent for Ponca City and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Feb. 1. Committal with full military honors 1 p.m. Friday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Fluke, Eugene C., 83, retired Army colonel, died Friday, Feb. 19. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Goins, Deborah Lee (Humphrey), 67, retired purchasing agent, died Wednesday, Feb. 17. Private family services. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Hodgdon, Dean A., 79, retired Flint Steel and Tulsa Heaters Inc. draftsman and Army veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Ranch Acres Baptist Church. Ninde Brookside.
Loafman, Helga, 80, clerical and insurance worker, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. No services planned. Garrett Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
McGhee III, Jack Elwood, 52, teacher and Marines veteran, died Friday, Feb. 19. Visitation 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday and service 12:30 p.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Peace, Bernard G., 90, field engineer for Burroughs Corporation and Navy veteran, died Friday, Feb. 19. Service 10 a.m. Friday, New Heights Baptist Church. Moore’s Southlawn.
Romine, Dennis William, 65, carpenter, died Tuesday, Feb. 16. Mass of Christian burial 10 a.m. Saturday, Christ The King Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Sammons, LeRoy L., 91, Greyhound bus driver and Army veteran died Tuesday, Feb. 16. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Schultz, Ann, 88, homemaker, formerly of Bartlesville, died Friday, Feb. 19. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory. Walker Brown Chapel, Bartlesville.
Treiber, Craig, 74, retired oil executive and Navy veteran, died Monday, Feb. 15. Memorial service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, American Legion Post #308, Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral and Cremation Services.
Smith, Robert “Bob” Reginald, 90, television repairman and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Trinity Baptist Church. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home (Westwood).
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Armstrong, Randy Joe, 82, veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 14. Memorial service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Newman, Richard E., 92, advertising sales director for newspaper printing corporation and Army veteran, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Barbee, Sherry, 69, homemaker, died Friday, Feb. 12. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, The Assembly.
Cox, James “Arkie,” 79, machinist for Byron Jackson Pump, died Sunday, Feb. 14. Services pending. RiverCrest Cremation. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Gareis, Cathy, 73, retired administrative assistant for Tulsa Bone and Joint, died Wednesday, Feb. 17. Rosary 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Church of Saint Benedict. Private family graveside service, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Holloway (Sturm), Susan, 51, paralegal and legal assistant, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Services pending. Garrett Funeral Home.
Malone, James, 93, mail carrier and veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 18. No services planned. Burial Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Fort Gibson. Garrett Funeral Home.
Parr, V. Eleanor, 91, business and financial advisor, died Saturday, Feb. 13. No services planned. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Williams, John H., 79, general contractor and veteran, died Monday, Feb. 15. Cremation. Garrett Funeral Home.
Yang, Song, 105, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 16. Services 5 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Claremore
Killman, James, 47, design engineer for HydroHoist, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Visitation, 4-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Cleveland, Okla.
Hughes, Clarence Dwain “Pete”, 72, retired truck driver, died Monday, Feb. 15. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Vernon Cemetery, Coweta. Brown Funeral Home, Coweta.
Sweeden, Tammie, 76, counselor for the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections, died Thursday, Feb. 18. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Haskell
Perryman, Fred J., 86, retired Tulsa firefighter and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 16. Service 10 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church of Haskell. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Norman
Cullison, John “Jeff,” 55, restaurant and hotel hospitality manager, died Friday, Feb. 13. Private family service with webcast 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 23, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Owasso
Hogeland, Billye Joyce, 88, Tulsa Pipe Coating bookkeeper, died Monday, Feb. 15. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Nigreville, Jean S. Cacy, 85, accounts payable specialist, died Sunday, Feb. 14. Memorial service, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
