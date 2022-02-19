Deaths published Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

TULSA
Alexander, Janice G., 76, Gunnebo-Johnson Corp. accounts payable clerk, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Baker, Darlene, 91, retired Amoco Production Co. administration support worker, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Memorial service noon Tuesday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Ninde Brookside.
Bosworth, Fred E. III, 74, homebuilding sales, died Friday, Feb. 18. Private family service. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Brunkalla, Ronald, 85, mechanical engineer and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 15. Visitation noon-1 p.m. Saturday and service 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Christ the King Lutheran Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Campbell, Tiffany Arend, 53, domestic and family attorney, died Tuesday, Feb. 15. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, Asbury United Methodist Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Dahlstrom, Myrna, 94, registered nurse, died Tuesday, Feb. 4. Private services. Schaudt's.
Dunbar, Diane, 78, office manager, died Monday, Feb. 14. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Geer, Sally Don, 77, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 17. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Guile, Michael N., 67, retired Northeastern State University professor of psychology, died Friday, Feb. 11. Service was held Sunday, Feb. 13. Ninde / Mosaic.
Hutson, Jack, L, 81, mechanical engineer, died Thursday, Feb. 10. No services planned. Schaudt’s.
Roach, Almeda Frances, 85, retired Tulsa Public Schools school psychologist, died Friday, Feb. 18. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Roberson, Wiley N., 81, veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Services were held Thursday, Feb. 17. Shipman, Wagoner.
Romanek, Barbara, 80, homemaker, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Rowe, Ruth, 94, teacher, died Friday, Feb. 4. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.
Wash, Victoria Rashun “Vicki,” 46, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 14. Viewing 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Wiggins, Marianne, 93, Tulsa Abstract secretary, died Tuesday, Feb. 15 in Orange City, Fla. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Ivy Funeral Home Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Adams, Darla Jean, 86, First National Bank and Sinclair Oil bookkeeper and keypunch operator, died Tuesday, Feb. 15. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Bagwell, Leon, 91, retired McDonnell Douglas aircraft structural and install planner and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 15. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Collins, J.D., 81, Boeing aircraft quality assurance worker and Army veteran, died Monday, Feb. 14. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Miller, William "Bill," 80, general contractor, died Friday, Feb. 18. Service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Richmond, Michelle Jeanette, 55, contractor, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Scruggs, Haley, 29, restaurant server, died Wednesday, Feb. 16. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Collinsville
Vandiver, Franklin Dewayne, 79, retired from PPG, died Thursday, Feb. 17. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Monday and visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, both at Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home; service 1 p.m. Tuesday, First Assembly of God, Owasso; and graveside service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Glenpool
Adams, Christine Elois, 67, homemaker, died Saturday, Feb. 12. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Hominy
Whitehorn, Dudley, 86, died Friday, Feb. 18. Service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Hominy. Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Oklahoma.
Jenks
Berry, John Randall, 72, Dover Corp. and Custofab CNC programmer/operator, died Friday, Feb. 11. No services planned. Serenity, Tulsa.
Owasso
Jernigan, Patsy M., 84, Lubbock American State Bank hostess, died Thursday, Feb. 17. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Cothran, Dana Denise, 55, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb. 13. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Sapulpa
Barger, Mary “Joann,” 84, Sitco marketing employee, died Friday, Feb. 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Smith Funeral Home.
Little, Jerry, 76, retired Frisco Railroad signal maintainer and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 13. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Smith Funeral Home.
