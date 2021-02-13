 Skip to main content

Deaths published Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021
TULSA

Belton, Russell “Joe,” 78, Metal Works parts vendor salesman and Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 7. Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. 

Bishop, Judith, 73, homemaker, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Graveside service pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Crosby, Stephen, 67, carpenter, died Thursday, Jan. 4. Memorial service pending. Schaudt’s.

Gordon, Lloyd, 91, Department of Energy internal auditor and retired Air Force Lt. Col., died Thursday, Feb. 11. Services pending. Schaudt's.

Hathaway, Thomas Harlow, 81, security system salesman, died Sunday, Jan. 31. Memorial service: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Pius X Catholic Church. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Jimenez Rodriguez, Arturo, 65, janitor, died Wednesday, Feb. 10. Services pending. Schaudt's.

Knipfer, Brenda C., 67, retired early childhood education teacher for Tulsa Public Schools, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Private family service. Moore’s Eastlawn.

McDonald, James, Jr., 72, electrical engineer and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service. 

Moore, Frances “Myrtle,” 87, registered nurse, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Visitation 1-5 p.m. will be held on Thursday and service 3 p.m. Friday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Meyer, John E., 94, retired Cities Service Co. executive and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Jan. 24. Private family service livestream 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, at bostonavenue.org/worship/life-events. Ninde Brookside.

Moore-Staggs, Dorothy, 59, accountant and manager at PCES, died Saturday, Jan. 30. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Mullen, David M., 92, operations manager and Marines veteran, died Friday, Feb. 12. Memorial service pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Turnbow, Anne Marie, 68, registered nurse, died Thursday, Feb. 11. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.

Watt, Harry Gene, 90, builder, died Friday, Feb. 12. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Biby, Barbara, 71, accountant for Richard Biby, Inc., died Friday, Feb. 12. No services planned. Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Epperson, William “Bill,” 71, construction worker, died Friday, Feb. 12. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home. 

Helm, David Joe, 69, remodeler and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 11. Visitation 1-2 p.m. and service 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa. 

Morrow, Ronald Dean, 73, retired Army National Guard cook, died Thursday, Feb. 11. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, Tulsa.

Rodgers, Shirley Ann, 79, beautician, died Saturday, Feb. 6. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Service 1:00 p.m. Thursday Praise Fellowship Church, Sapulpa. 

Catoosa

Casillas, Ruth M., 95, homemaker, died Thursday, Feb. 11. Private family service. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa. 

Collinsville

Rocco, Donald John, 73, retired American Airlines inspector Army veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 7. Service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.

Jennings

Spess, Wilma M., 96, died Monday, Jan. 8. Services pending, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla. 

Kiefer

Vickery, Mamie, 76, administrative assistant, died Wednesday, Feb. 10. Services pending. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.

Owasso

Martin, James B., 79, Braden Steel foreman and Army veteran, died Friday, Jan. 29. Services pending. Mowery Funeral Home. 

Zibell, Robert “Bob” E., 66, retired Rockwell aerospace engineer and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service.

Pawnee

Perry, William (Bill) Joseph, 79, attorney, died Wednesday, Feb. 10. Services pending. Poteet Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Sand Springs

Stone, Jr., James David “Jim,” 75, printer and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 4. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service

Wright, James, 43, minister, died Tuesday, Feb. 9. Celebration of life 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 6, Osage Hills Christian Church, Tulsa. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.

Wagoner

Moore, James “Harold,” 80, oil and gas administrator for Amoco, died Thursday, Feb. 11. Visitation 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, Shipman Chapel. Service 10 a.m. Friday, First Baptist Church.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

