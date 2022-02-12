Deaths published Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022

TULSA
Boone, Clinton David, 52, KOTV meteorologist, died Sunday, Feb. 6. Visitation 1-6 p.m., Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Life Church Midtown.
Cox, Steven Lance, 77, homebuilder and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Dahlstrom, Myrna, 94, registered nurse, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. No services planned at this time. Schaudt’s.
Griffith, Dorothy Louise, 84, retired educator, died Tuesday, Feb. 8th. Cryptside service 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Stanleys.
Johnson, Kevin Allen, 57, died Monday, Feb. 7. Celebration of life service 3 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Melton, Reed, 76, chemical engineer, died Thursday, Feb. 10. No services planned. Schaudt’s.
Nuss, Arlan, 85, corporate pilot and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb. 11. Service to be announced at a later date. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Peck, Connor, 34, U.S. Postal Service mail carrier, died Sunday, Feb. 8. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home Chapel, Bixby.
Robinson, Ival, 80, pastor and Army veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 6. Visitation noon-1:30 p.m. and service 2 p.m. Monday, Southeast Baptist Church. Interment 11 a.m. Tuesday, Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield, Mo. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Slodek, Cathy Lou, 72, school teacher/librarian, died Wednesday, Feb. 9. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Stoever, Wilbert, 87, physician, died Wednesday, Feb. 9. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel.
Thomas, Amanda Doan Trang Mai, 50, Mai Nails owner, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Todd, Donald Edward, 85, Williams Petroleum Co. chemical engineer, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso; and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church.
Wanenmacher, Joseph M., Jr., 87, president of Wanenmacher's Tulsa Arms Show, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, First Presbyterian Church. Stanleys.
Wilson, Lori, 61, American Airlines mainframe analyst, died Wednesday, Feb. 9. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Woody, Glenda, 79, oil and gas lease manager, died Wednesday, Feb. 9. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Woodland Cemetery, Sand Springs. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Bonnallie, Alicia Ann, 82, homemaker, died Jan. 22. Visitation 4-6 p.m. and rosary 6 p.m. Thursday, Rivercrest Chapel, and funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. Friday, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
Buckley, Derald, 73, retired school principal and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home; service 10 a.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church, Jenks; and graveside service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
King, Patricia, 71, retired J. King Designs bookkeeper, died Friday, Feb. 4. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, and service 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, both at Leonard-Marker Funeral Home.
Broken Arrow
Allen, Homer, 82, Ken Co. machinist and Army National Guard veteran, died Sunday, Feb. 6. Celebration of life 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Family Center.
Austin, William “Bill," 76, aircraft mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Feb. 9. Memorial service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Bass, Berta, 95, retired transcriber for Kenneth Hagin at Rhema Bible Church, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service, Park Grove Cemetery.
Chadwell, Gayla Denean, 63, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Thursday, both at Sequoyah Creek Church. Floral Haven.
Emerson, JW, 91, Union High School head football coach and teacher, died Sunday, Jan. 23. Memorial service noon Friday, South Tulsa Baptist Church. Hayhurst.
Frank, Donald Myron, 78. self-employed, died Monday, Feb. 7. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Keener, Katherine, 68, retired Blue Cross Blue Shield office clerk, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Services pending. Garrett.
Malan, Ralph “Bud,” 79, retired machinist, died Monday, Jan. 24. Celebration of life service 11 a.m. Saturday, Bethany Baptist Church. Floral Haven.
Moylan, Larry P., 66, staffing recruiter and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday with a rosary service from 7-8 p.m., Floral Haven Funeral Home, and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Benedict Catholic Church.
Mullen, Jerrilyn, 79, executive secretary, died Saturday, Feb. 5. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Snow, Dennis Ray “Denny,” 69, commercial heat and air sales manager, died Saturday, Feb. 5. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and visitation 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa and service 1 p.m. Friday, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Sturgeon, Nita, 88, Eye Care Center receptionist, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Walton, Warren Wesley, 57, auto mechanic, died Monday, Jan. 31. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Collinsville
Mefford, Timothy, 69, former Merry Maids owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Services pending. Dolton.
Coweta
Morgan, Maudie Lee, 90, retired St. Francis Hospital cashier, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Visitation 12-6 p.m. Sunday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.
Glenpool
Kreutzer, Ralph Reed, 68, BioMedical Electronic engineering technician and Army veteran, died Friday, Feb. 11. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Jenks
Chiusano, Larry Joe, 73, retired Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper, died Thursday, Feb. 10. Visitation 5-8p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service, and graveside service 12 p.m. Wednesday, Oak Hill Cemetery, McAlester.
Ketchum
Jackson, David, 59, tile and remodeling contractor, died Monday, Jan. 31. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
Pawnee
Briggs, Tom, 79, retired mayor of Pawnee, died Wednesday, Feb. 2. Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Pawnee Lakeside Event Center. Poteet Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Sand Springs
Collins, Charlene, 73, McDonald Douglas tubing bender, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Hynes, Tommy Ray, 76, Navy veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 22. Graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
McCool, Deborah Lynn (Watkins), 66, retired Tulsa Fire Department administration, died Tuesday, Feb. 8. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Tulsa Calvary Temple. Mobley-Groesbeck.
