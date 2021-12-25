Deaths published Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021

TULSA
Bains, L.D., 86, high school football coach, died Thursday, Dec. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Betts, Elizabeth “Betsy,” 67, Avis corporate trainer, died Friday, Dec. 17. Private family service. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Cartwright, Katherine, 72, purchasing and receiving agent, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, all at Most Precious Blood Parish. Fitzgerald.
Cooper, Daniel, 38, computer engineer and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Dec. 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Davis, Ken, 62, Navy veteran, died Monday, Dec. 20. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 3 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Elkhoury, Malek E., 58, Khoury Engineering owner, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Rosary 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.
Goode, Arthur Max, 85, firefighter, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Legacy Chapel, Woodland Memorial Park, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Calvary Heights Church. Dillon, Sand Springs.
Hargrove, Elizabeth “Libby,” 92, died Monday, Dec. 20. Services 10 a.m. Monday, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Holmes, Retha Johnson, 85, homemaker and pastor’s wife, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Visitation 2 p.m. and service 3 p.m. Thursday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.
Melton-Martin, Christina Marie, 24, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service, and celebration of life 4 p.m. Wednesday, Faith United Methodist Church.
Watson, Lois E., 74, optometrist assistant, died Monday, Dec. 20. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, and service, 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, both at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Wickliffe, John, 64, truck driver, died Saturday, Dec. 18. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Chapel.
Woodard, Lon L., 82, environmental action supervisor and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 16. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Jack’s Memory Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Walker, Kimberly, 56, retail manager and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 15. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Bitsouie, Joseph Harold, 48, mail carrier, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa
Hesting, Charles Clinton, 78, retired sales management and Army veteran, died Wednesday Dec. 22. Services pending. Serenity, Tulsa.
Parsons, Gary, 89, American Airlines retired director of production control, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephens United Methodist Church.
Claremore
Russ, Loreley Carol, 73, counseling teacher, died Thursday, Dec. 23. Family service at a later date. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Haskell
Keaton, Donald C., 93, retired pharmacist and Army lieutenant colonel, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Viewing 2-4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Haskell First Baptist Church.
Hominy
Hudson, Myron, 60, died Monday, Dec. 20. Visitation 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday Dec. 27, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Church of the Nazarene.
Morris
Ledbetter, Shirley, 90, secretary, died Friday, Dec. 24. Visitation 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Okmulgee Funeral Service, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Morris Cemetery.
Oklahoma City
Walker, Monte, 85, died Tuesday, Dec. 7. No services planned. Barnes Friederich Funeral Home, Midwest City.
Owasso
Lincicome, Danny “Dan” Landon, 85, retired American Airlines mechanic and inspector, and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service. Memorial service pending.
McGill, Jack Hamilton II, 75, retired Phillips Petroleum senior systems analyst and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, and graveside service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Porter
Leathers, Gary, 74, truck driver and Army veteran, died Monday, Dec. 20. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, Core Church at Aspen Place, Broken Arrow. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Bailey, Stanley Nelson, 69, federal government service project manager and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Service 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Memory Chapel, Tulsa, and graveside service 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.