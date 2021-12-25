 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bill Knight Automotive
Deaths published Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021

  • 0

TULSA

Bains, L.D., 86, high school football coach, died Thursday, Dec. 23. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Betts, Elizabeth “Betsy,” 67, Avis corporate trainer, died Friday, Dec. 17. Private family service. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Cartwright, Katherine, 72, purchasing and receiving agent, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and rosary 7 p.m. Tuesday, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, all at Most Precious Blood Parish. Fitzgerald.

Cooper, Daniel, 38, computer engineer and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Dec. 10. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.

Davis, Ken, 62, Navy veteran, died Monday, Dec. 20. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 3 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Elkhoury, Malek E., 58, Khoury Engineering owner, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Rosary 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel.

Goode, Arthur Max, 85, firefighter, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Legacy Chapel, Woodland Memorial Park, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Calvary Heights Church. Dillon, Sand Springs.

Hargrove, Elizabeth “Libby,” 92, died Monday, Dec. 20. Services 10 a.m. Monday, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Holmes, Retha Johnson, 85, homemaker and pastor’s wife, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Visitation 2 p.m. and service 3 p.m. Thursday, RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service.

Melton-Martin, Christina Marie, 24, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service, and celebration of life 4 p.m. Wednesday, Faith United Methodist Church.

Watson, Lois E., 74, optometrist assistant, died Monday, Dec. 20. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, and service, 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, both at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.

Wickliffe, John, 64, truck driver, died Saturday, Dec. 18. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Chapel.

Woodard, Lon L., 82, environmental action supervisor and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 16. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Jack’s Memory Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Walker, Kimberly, 56, retail manager and Air Force veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 15. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Broken Arrow

Bitsouie, Joseph Harold, 48, mail carrier, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa

Hesting, Charles Clinton, 78, retired sales management and Army veteran, died Wednesday Dec. 22. Services pending. Serenity, Tulsa.

Parsons, Gary, 89, American Airlines retired director of production control, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephens United Methodist Church.

Claremore

Russ, Loreley Carol, 73, counseling teacher, died Thursday, Dec. 23. Family service at a later date. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.

Haskell

Keaton, Donald C., 93, retired pharmacist and Army lieutenant colonel, died Wednesday, Dec. 22. Viewing 2-4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Dowdy-Marker Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Haskell First Baptist Church. 

Hominy

Hudson, Myron, 60, died Monday, Dec. 20. Visitation 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday Dec. 27, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Cleveland, Okla., and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Church of the Nazarene.

Morris

Ledbetter, Shirley, 90, secretary, died Friday, Dec. 24. Visitation 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Okmulgee Funeral Service, and graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Morris Cemetery.

Oklahoma City

Walker, Monte, 85, died Tuesday, Dec. 7. No services planned. Barnes Friederich Funeral Home, Midwest City.

Owasso

Lincicome, Danny “Dan” Landon, 85, retired American Airlines mechanic and inspector, and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service. Memorial service pending.

McGill, Jack Hamilton II, 75, retired Phillips Petroleum senior systems analyst and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 21. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel, and graveside service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

Porter

Leathers, Gary, 74, truck driver and Army veteran, died Monday, Dec. 20. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, Core Church at Aspen Place, Broken Arrow. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Sand Springs

Bailey, Stanley Nelson, 69, federal government service project manager and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 19. Service 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Memory Chapel, Tulsa, and graveside service 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. 

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert