Deaths published Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021

TULSA
Becknell, Juanita Lucy, 88, American Airlines stock clerk, died Thursday, Dec. 16. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Antioch Baptist Church. Jack’s Memory.
Berry, Carol E., 80, retired kindergarten teacher, died Wednesday, Dec. 15. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Tuesday, New Haven United Methodist Church. Bixby-South Tulsa, Bixby.
Cooper, Daniel, 38, computer programmer and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Dec. 10. Services pending. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Funderburk, Ronald R., 84, construction cost estimator, died Monday, Dec. 13. Visitation 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.
Holley, David “Mike,” 69, Army veteran, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Horie, Kazuyoshi, 77, handyman, died Tuesday, Nov. 23. Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Hope Unitarian Church. Bixby-South Tulsa, Bixby.
Kritikos, Richard T. Sr., 89, salesman, died Friday, Dec. 17. Private family services. Moore’s Southlawn.
Mullins, Stephen Wayne, 57, artist, died Saturday, Dec. 11. Private family services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Ramsey, Robert, 51, construction worker, died Friday, Dec. 17. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Roberts, Henry, 88, electrician and veteran, died Dec. 13. Private family service. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Simpson, Marsie Lee, 76, hairstylist, died Thursday, Dec. 16. Services pending. Jack’s Memory.
Wise, Richard, 80, truck driver and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Dec. 7. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Hess, Jeffrey Paul, 59, Baxter Health Care warehouse clerk and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 15. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Leonard-Marker Funeral Home.
Broken Arrow
Barker, Kara, 36, former Direct TV worker, died Thursday, Dec. 16. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Clouse, Les, 76, Nabisco sales representative, died Tuesday, Dec. 14. Services pending. Garrett Funeral Home.
Gillin, Frances, 88, legal secretary, died Tuesday, Dec. 14. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Broken Arrow Church of Christ.
Schwendemann, Reba, 80, switchboard operator for Walmart, died Sunday, Dec. 12. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Coweta
Tryon, Susan Pauline, 59, structural engineer, died Monday, Dec. 13. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Porter
Thomas, Jeffrey “Jeff” Doyle, 62, retired Dresser-Rand electrician and Porter Public Schools transportation director, died Friday, Dec. 17. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church, Coweta.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.