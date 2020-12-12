Deaths published Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020

TULSA
Appleman, Raymond, 90, electrical engineer, died Monday, Nov. 11. Private family service. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Baldridge, Ruth B., 95, homemaker, died Friday, Dec. 11. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Blaylock, Evelyn Teiko, 92, nurse, died Sunday, Dec. 6. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Golay, Beverly, 78, cosmetologist and homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 10. No services planned. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
Gray, Eugene, 93, airline mechanic and veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 10. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven, Broken Arrow. Private family service.
Gray, James Richard, 61, clinical affairs continuing education curriculum manager, died Wednesday, Dec. 2. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; rosary 7 p.m. Monday and funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, both at Holy Family Cathedral.
McGinnis, Denny, 71, commercial transport driver for Pepsi, died Sunday, Dec. 6. No services planned. Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Nedom, Patricia Rankin, 78, died Monday, Dec. 7. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Risenhoover, Virginia, 92, retired S&H Green Stamp store worker, died Friday, Dec. 11. Private family services. Ninde Brookside.
Seals, Ronald A., 88, project manager and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 5. Graveside service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Ft. Gibson National Cemetery, Ft. Gibson. Hargrove-Marker Funeral and Cremation Service, Jenks.
Swindell, Calvin M., 97, petroleum engineer and WWII veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 9. Services pending.
Verdel, Thomas, 77, retired Army Corp of Engineers architect and Army and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 12. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Walters, Terry, 62, salesman, died Wednesday, Dec 9. No services planned. Schaut’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bartlesville
Guy, Don, 82, PSO manager died Thursday, Dec. 10. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Davis Family Funeral Home.
Broken Arrow
Beebe, Richard, 75, maintenance worker and Army veteran, died Monday, Dec. 7. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Garrett Funeral Home.
Claremore
Tapley, Margaret, 92, secretary, died Thursday, Dec. 10. Services pending. MMS-Payne Funeral Home.
Jenks
Phillips, Harold Layton, 65, pastor, died Friday, Dec. 11. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jenks Church.
Nowata
Worthington, Betty Lou, 83, office manager for Worthington Tax Service, died Wednesday, Dec. 9. Service pending. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral and Cremation Service, Tulsa.
Owasso
Robinson, Henry R. “Bud,” 86, Internal Revenue Service computer specialist, died Wednesday, Dec. 9. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Bowers Jr., E.C., 89, retired Sheffield Steel manager and Army veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 10. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Renfrow, Lisa, 57, photographer, died Friday, Nov. 27. No services planned. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.