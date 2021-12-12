 Skip to main content
Deaths published Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021
TULSA

Abney, Benjamin P., 76, attorney, died Thursday, Dec. 9. Private family service. Ninde Brookside.

Burke Kerr, Caroline, 81, business owner, died Tuesday, Dec. 7. Private family service. Moore's Funeral Home.

Chaput, Stephen James, 63, home construction contractor and Marine Corps veteran, died Nov. 24. Services pending. Ninde | Mosaic.

Collier, Viola Christine, 88, retired Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Monday, Dec. 6. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Wednesday and service 11 a.m. Friday, both at St. John Baptist Church. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.

Durham, Joe, 76, Army veteran, died Monday, Dec. 6. Private family services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.

Franks, Buyrl, 96, mechanical engineer and Navy veteran, died Friday, Dec. 10. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Geiger, Clara H., 91, homemaker, died Thursday, Dec. 9. Private family service. Moore’s Southlawn.

Hunt, Jr., Harvey Bryan, 96, Skelly Oil executive and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, Nov. 19. Graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Stanleys.

Lange, Charles “Chuck,” 70, Tulsa Fire Department firefighter, died Saturday, Nov. 20. Memorial service 7 p.m. Thursday, Unity of Tulsa-Midtown. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Mason, Doris A., 81, retired administrator for Tulsa Public Schools, died Friday, Dec. 10. Visitation 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Baptist Church.

McGinley, Jr., John R., 91, oil and gas producer and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Dec. 9. Private family service. Fitzgerald Southwood.

Pierce, Dorothy “Bonnie,” 92, homemaker, died Tuesday, Dec. 7. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday and celebration of life 3 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Rudd, Arvil G. “Gale,” 84, retired Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper, died Wednesday, Dec. 8. Graveside service with OHP honors 2 p.m. Thursday, Carselowey Cemetery, Vinita. Stephens-Key, Pryor.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Goins, Darlene, 85, homemaker, died Friday, Dec. 10. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Thursday, The Assembly. Hayhurst.

Gunter, Toni, 66, business owner, died Saturday, Dec. 4. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Thursday and service 2 p.m. Friday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. 

Herrington, Randolph “Randy” Lee, 77, Army veteran, died Saturday, Dec. 4.  Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Rose Chapel.

Mathis, Mary Jane, 77, retired Southwest United worker, died Saturday, Dec. 4. Service 1 p.m., Thursday, Asbury United Methodist Church, Tulsa.

Horn, Thomas, 80, oil and gas industry industrial engineer, formerly of Oswego, Kansas, died Wednesday, Dec. 1. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Hayhurst.

Wright, Jr., Tony “Allen,” 43, Tulsa Parks Department worker, died Wednesday, Dec. 1. Memorial service 10 a.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside committal 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Park Grove Cemetery.

Dallas, Texas

Wortley, Betty, 99, secretary for Earlougher Engineering, formerly of Tulsa, died Wednesday, Dec. 1. Service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa. 

Sand Springs

Ryals, Larry, 76, retired Coast Guard veteran, died Wednesday, Dec. 8. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Christian Church, Sand Springs.

Death notices policy

